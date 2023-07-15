The Tour de France Already Has One Winner: Ice Vests

This is far from the first Tour de France playing out in uncomfortably high temperatures. Last summer was Europe’s hottest on record, killing an estimated 61,000 people, including 6,400 in France, according to a recent study in the journal . And heat isn’t only a threat to riders’ bodies: In 2003, cyclist Joseba Beloki famously crashed after his bike hit a patch of tarmac melted by high temperatures. He broke his femur, wrist and elbow. Reporters on the scene could see where the tar had been shredded by Beloki’s impact. A heat wave across Europe killed 70,000 people that summer, more than 15,000 of them in France.