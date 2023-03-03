The Story Of Citibank's Deserting Customers

Citibank wrote the book on consumer banking in India.

While Axis Bank Ltd. has completed its acquisition of the foreign bank's retail business in India, Citi's service and staff seem to have left an indelible impression on at least some of its Indian customers.

Between June 2021 and January 2023, Citi's customer base—both for credit cards and deposits—saw a drop of 30%, according to Bernstein Research. Deposit balances also fell about 21%.

Citi had first announced its decision to exit the India consumer business in April 2021. Later, in March 2022, Axis Bank emerged as the highest bidder for the business, completing the acquisition on March 1, 2023.

Axis Bank expects attrition to be lower than what normally happens in franchises, Arjun Chowdhry, group executive and head of cards, payments, and wealth, told reporters at a press event on Wednesday.

But, among the Citi customers who have opted to shift to Axis Bank, not all are keen to stay.

Kannan Singaravelu, a Citibank customer for the last 10 years, is among those looking to switch. Singaravelu switched to Axis for the convenience of getting transaction and bank statements close to the end of the tax year, but has already made plans to shift his wealth management relationship to another bank, he told BQ Prime.

"Citibank is the gold standard for customer experience," Singaravelu said, noting that most of his interaction with Citi was through digital channels, phone banking or his relationship manager. The bank's service quality rarely created the need to visit a branch, he said.

Similarly, those with international business banking needs appreciated Citi's global network in a way that they feel Axis Bank may not be able to cater to.