The Safest Equity Bet Within Consumption Theme, According To Milind Karmarkar Of Dalal & Broacha
Key sectors set to benefit from rising per capita income are FMCG, retail, pharma, financials, and insurance, says Karmarkar
Consumption, particularly against the backdrop of rising per capita income, will fuel the growth cycle of the Indian market, according to Dalal & Broacha's Milind Karmarkar.
Apart from FMCG and retail, the other key sectors that are set to benefit from the rising per capita income are pharmaceuticals, financials, and insurance, said head of research at Dalal & Broacha.
Karmarkar's overall view on the market stands devoid of scepticism, as the director and fund manager at Dalal & Broacha Pvt. reckons the current landscape to be the advent of a new growth cycle, identical to the kind seen during the 2003 to 2008 period.
Key Themes
Industrials and discretionary consumption are better bets over staples from a short-term or year-long perspective, he said.
In the consumption basket, financial is the safest given the 18–20% growth seen in the last two to three months, Karmarkar said. FMCG is the least preferred, he said.
However, the ultimate profits will depend on the efficiency of 'stock picking', according to Karmarkar.
Large and mid-cap financials—banks, insurance and NBFCs—appear to be the most secured in the current juncture.
Look at growth probability over expensive valuations.Milind Karmarkar
Railways
The majority of the large MNCs have railway verticals too, according to Karmarakar. "One should focus on those companies that are able to perform well while maintaining margins in this space."
With Vande Bharat trains emerging as the new focus of the ministry and large order books already in place, railways is a very interesting space to look at, he said.