The Safest Equity Bet Within Consumption Theme, According To Milind Karmarkar Of Dalal & Broacha

Consumption, particularly against the backdrop of rising per capita income, will fuel the growth cycle of the Indian market, according to Dalal & Broacha's Milind Karmarkar.

Apart from FMCG and retail, the other key sectors that are set to benefit from the rising per capita income are pharmaceuticals, financials, and insurance, said head of research at Dalal & Broacha.

Karmarkar's overall view on the market stands devoid of scepticism, as the director and fund manager at Dalal & Broacha Pvt. reckons the current landscape to be the advent of a new growth cycle, identical to the kind seen during the 2003 to 2008 period.