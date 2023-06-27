10 Indian Startups On The Cusp Of Turning Unicorns, According To Hurun

Electric scooter maker Ather Energy, quick commerce firm Zepto, and edtech company Leap Scholar are among the ventures that could potentially become unicorns, even as startups face greater regulatory scrutiny and a funding winter.

The combined value of India's future unicorns has reached $57 billion, reflecting 16% growth as compared with the previous year, according to a study by Hurun India and ASK Private Wealth.

Several companies have emerged as potential future unicorns or startups with a value of at least $1 billion. These also include AI startup Observe.AI and AgriTech venture Ninjacart.

On Tuesday, the Hurun Research Institute released the ASK Private Wealth Hurun India Future Unicorn Index 2023. It provides a ranking of Indian startups founded in the 2000s that hold a minimum valuation of $200 million and have the potential to achieve unicorn status—valuation of $1 billion—within the next three to five years.