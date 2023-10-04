The New Guard: Challenges And Opportunities In A Family Business

So, how was the journey of Anant Goenka, vice chairman of Zensar Technologies and CEAT, when he took over the reins?

Goenka started out as a territory leader at CEAT and then moved on to the role of regional manager, and so on. His initial years at the company were all about skill-building. Goenka went on to hold the position of managing director and chief executive officer at CEAT. He resigned from his post after a 10-year stint to focus on group activities and took over as vice chairman.