The New Guard: Challenges And Opportunities In A Family Business
Anant Goenka speaks about his journey, from being a territory leader at CEAT to its vice-chair
Stepping into the family business is a complex journey for the new generation. The process of stepping into the shoes of family seniors requires a blend of keeping values intact and a forward-thinking approach.
So, how was the journey of Anant Goenka, vice chairman of Zensar Technologies and CEAT, when he took over the reins?
Goenka started out as a territory leader at CEAT and then moved on to the role of regional manager, and so on. His initial years at the company were all about skill-building. Goenka went on to hold the position of managing director and chief executive officer at CEAT. He resigned from his post after a 10-year stint to focus on group activities and took over as vice chairman.
Talking about the challenges, he said, "I would often get promoted, and all those promotions I knew were because of my family name. The issue I faced was confidence. The second challenge was: How do I earn the respect of my peers and reportees who may have years of experience."
"After taking over as MD, I was able to get the confidence to run the business only after I was able to resolve some of the issues the company was facing. You have to go through the grind and experience to eventually be worthy of taking over or being an inheritor in a way," he said.
Seniors play a vital role in the training and development of the next generation. The veterans pass on values and knowledge to the younger generation. Goenka too had mentors, who helped him build skills and gave him all the support necessary. "My father helped chart out my career. I had great mentors among my bosses who were there; all of them were professionals," he said.
Family-led businesses have been the backbone of economies worldwide. But with continuously changing business dynamics, will family-run businesses thrive? Goenka sees the tradition continuing and evolving. "We are now a startup nation. Many of these founders may now start passing it on to their kids as they get older. So, to that extent, I see it continuing. Family businesses are clearly here to stay."