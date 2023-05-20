The Mutual Fund Show: Why Investors Should Look At Multi-Asset Funds

Kirtan, would you say that it still makes sense for an individual to have some sort of allocation towards a multi-asset allocation fund?

Kirtan Shah: I think this is very individualistic. I think the biggest problem here is as retail investors everybody's trying to understand what purpose multi-asset fund is solving. I think they will have to understand that the industry is pretty divided.

So, if you look at those 12-15 funds that are available today, or probably the new funds that are going to come in, first thing that the retail investor will have to do is to understand how one fund is different from the other because I presume that there are multiple funds in this category today and in the future that are going to come up, which will have completely varying strategies from each other.

Now one fund may use arbitrage, so that they can add those 65% as equity allocation, so that they can get taxation, in a certain sense, wherein there is this another fund which completely does justice to what a multi-asset fund should ideally be.

So, I think first point, before you decide whether this falls into your choices of funds for investment is to be able to figure out there in the industry, when you have so many of these funds available, which one suits your need the most, because you cannot place all multi-asset funds together and say they are all apples to apples, they will not be the least six months from today, this is one.

Second, it also needs to understand that largely in theoretical concept, you will look at a multi-asset fund in the context of a fund which when compared to an equity fund, let's say for example, will not have as much volatility as equity but will not generate returns as much as equity would. So, I would place it somewhere in context saying that a multi-asset fund is a fund probably which might be able to generate for you debt plus some returns with debt kind of risks.

I think that is what you all as investors should keep in mind before you end up choosing a multi–asset fund that will play a role in the portfolio or not. But like I said, strategies are very different from fund house to fund house. So, picking the right multi-asset fund will also play a really important role.