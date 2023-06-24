The Mutual Fund Show: Why Investors Should Be Cautious Of A Portfolio Overlap

Prableen Bajpai: When I think we are constructing our portfolios and specifically our own selves, we are looking at the names. So, let's say an investor who has a large-cap fund is now looking to add a flexi-cap fund. I think in his opinion, he's making the right choice or she's making the right choice by adding a new category without realising that maybe the underlying stocks are very high in terms of the overlap.

I will give an example here, what often happens is that if you are comfortable with the fund house or you liked the performance of a particular AMC, I think you also tend to go in for another scheme from the same AMC. For example, the Quant tax plan and the Quant flexi-cap fund, both of them actually have a high overlap of about 75%. So, they have about 24 stock holdings, which are overlapping, and I think it's not the numbers, but the overall weightage wise, it's coming out today at about 75.

So, probably for someone who's actually looking to increase exposure to let's say, scheme from Quant and has the tax saver might as well increase the exposure there without adding the flexi-cap fund because he or she is going to have the same sort of investment philosophy, and the stocks are pretty much the same.

So, we feel that we are adding a different category, but you are going one step ahead and in checking the overlap is somewhere important and there is no drawback to it other than I think two major things. Number one, that your portfolio stops becoming quite huge because you are looking to diversify, but the diversification is not happening.

Secondly, the downside risks, what we call the concentration risk also, to some extent goes up and in times when schemes are doing fine, it's good we want to add more and more from the same fund house. But when things don't work well, for example, we saw Axis struggle a bit, then what happens is almost all the schemes for the same fund house are struggling, and that is also because of the common sort of investment philosophy and the stock universe that we usually invest from.