The Mutual Fund Show: What's Better — Multi Cap Or Flexi Cap Schemes?

Juzer Gabajiwala: Just take a step back, the reason why we looked at this basic allocation on the market capitalisation. SEBI had introduced standardisation of the market cap in 2017... At that point of time, most of the funds had Multi Cap and prior to that, everybody had a different approach to how they were classifying the market cap of the stock. What we did is that we tried to look at Flexi Cap because that was one category which actually was spun out of the Multi Cap and Flexi Cap, there was some confusion and because of that now we have two categories called Multi Cap and Flexi Cap. Typically when you say Flexi Cap basically what we are giving the fund manager is a completely free hand that he can decide whether he wants to be in small-cap, mid-cap or large-cap. So, he has full flexibility in terms of where he wants to invest. In Multi Cap, there's a restriction on 25% of market cap but what we did also was that we took one year of data so that there is not any recency bias…We took one year data of the portfolio of most of the schemes and mind you, this has got nothing to do with what the performance can be. We are not talking about any scheme performance here right now, we are only talking about the portfolio construct. What we saw is that on an aggregate basis, most of the Flexi Cap funds have been more towards the large cap and they are very minimalistic to mid-cap and small component to small-cap.

So, it actually questions us whether we should have a large-cap allocation to a person that is better off doing a large-cap fund or whether he should be doing a Flexi Cap fund. That was one of the reason why we tried to do this exercise. Is the fund manager using the discretion, because we all have seen that mid caps and small caps have rallied in the last one year and large caps have not. So, was the fund manager doing that type of switch or what they were doing.