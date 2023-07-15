The Mutual Fund Show: What's Behind The Rush For Small-Cap Schemes?
In extended bullish periods, the allure of exponential returns attracts retail investors, say analysts.
Select mutual fund houses have imposed restrictions on inflows into small-cap funds.
Small-cap-dedicated funds were beneficiaries of consistent large positive flows, necessitating a strategic capital deployment approach, Chandraprakash Padiyar, senior fund manager at Tata Asset Management, told BQ Prime.
The liquidity of individual businesses within small-cap portfolios tends to be relatively low, Padiyar said. To address this, Tata Asset Management made the decision to halt lump sum inflows, allowing them to gradually deploy the accumulated cash in their funds.
"Once we deploy this cash, maybe we will reconsider business," he said.
According to Padiyar, it is important to consider risk-reward factors and identify new companies for capital deployment, rather than buying the same stocks at any price.
"There will be some churn from existing names and new names will become larger in size. So, the number of stocks may not go higher incrementally," he said.
Caution For Retail Investors
Harshvardhan Roongta, a certified financial planner at Roongta Securities said that in extended bullish periods, the allure of exponential returns attracts retail investors. However, he cautioned that these investors often overlook essential investment principles, such as asset allocation and risk profiling.
Retail investors must gain a deeper understanding of the intricacies of small-cap investing and plan their capital allocation more effectively, he said.
Risks In Large Allocation
Mohit Gang, co-founder and chief executive officer of Moneyfront mentioned Nippon Small Cap Fund as an example, emphasising that substantial allocations to specific small caps could lead to trouble.
In situations where funds may need to liquidate holdings due to redemption pressure, market corrections, or adverse developments within a company, a lack of buyers in the market could lead to a devaluation of holdings.
"The pressure is humongous and that's why fund managers have to take a proactive call to start fresh flows in the fund, so that we can manage true-to-label nature of being a small-cap and invest and also come out when time calls for it," Gang said.
Watch the full video here:
Edited Excerpts From The Interview:
You took a call to restrict the lump sum inflows into your small-cap fund. Why did you have to make this decision?
C. Padiyar: Flows in all small-cap-dedicated funds, and specifically ours, which is Tata Small Cap Fund, we were a beneficiary of large positive flows month after month over the last few months and our belief is that in small cap, specifically, even the liquidity of individual businesses that you want to add to your portfolios is generally on the lower side.
They are considered illiquid stocks and it makes sense to gradually deploy capital over a period of time. Given the pace of money that we were getting, to us it made sense to stop lump sum flows, so that we could deploy this cash that we have accumulated in our fund, and once we deployed this cash, maybe we will reconsider business.
So, could you give me a sense as to how this works and what else can you do to manage those inflows?
C. Padiyar: Yes. It depends in small caps, as a segment generally, as I said, these are relatively illiquid, relative to large-caps and mid-caps. And generally speaking, in a market where there is positive trend, as you will see in the last six months or so, let's say markets have gone up to double digits in absolute returns and in that kind of environment, I have seen at least this market, we can see that as we speak, is that the selling activities are relatively lower.
We also see one more fact, it's anecdotal evidence, what I gather is that most investors are sitting on higher-than-normal cash and in that sense, the selling activity in stocks or businesses is relatively lower and hence if you want to buy a larger chunk or deploy a larger amount of value in the equity markets at the right price and the stock price tends to go higher which reduces the risk-reward in the medium to long term.
So, our preference is to wait for the right price and the right time. We don't intend to aggressively deploy capital just because we are getting capital. Our cash flows in the front, for example, on an average used to be around 8% to 10% and this has moved up to close to 15% plus, and that makes us wait for some time. So, that's one big reason, and to answer your question, what can you do, well, the best thing is to wait for the right risk-reward and deploy gradually.
So, you had 50 odd stocks at the end of May in the small cap fund, is that the average size of the portfolio that you would normally hold?
C. Padiyar: So historically, in the last 4.5 years plus, our average number of stocks have been 40 or less than 40. You see it going higher right now, because as I said, we have been a beneficiary of large positive inflows and we are in the process of deploying this capital.
Our belief as an investment strategy is that we don't intend to buy the same stock at any price. We have identified a new set of companies and as I said, based on risk-reward, we would like to gradually deploy. So, when you deploy gradually the number of stocks is looking higher right now over a period of time when we deploy it fully.
There will be some churn from existing names and new names will become larger in size. So, the number of stocks may not go higher, incrementally.
Would it be fair to say that the churn on the broader end of the spectrum or in managing small-cap funds would generally be larger?
C. Padiyar: No, so our churn has been pretty low, actually less than 10% on an annualised basis, over the last four years plus, and I don't think our churn in fact, the more we meet businesses today, the more we look at manufacturing-oriented companies or business-to-business and small-cap cases, largely B2B oriented businesses.
Our conviction and optimism is on growth actually, we would want to hold on to our good performing high growth companies for a long period of time. So, you should not see high churn.
I see that industrials as a segment are a bulk of the holding that you have, manufacturing, as you pointed out, what's the strategy behind that?
C. Padiyar: So, I would want to give credit to the government of the day actually, this Make in India thought process, Atma Nirbhar Bharat and geopolitics is playing a role in terms of China plus one. You are seeing Indian entrepreneurs and at the same time interested investments being pretty healthy in the country, growing at a fast pace.
We are seeing manufacturing companies especially in capital goods industrial space which support the infrastructure sector and capital expenditure in the economy. Seeing very high order booking, they are seeing a good execution of orders and pipeline incrementally for the next couple of years also looks pretty healthy and profitability at times and commodity prices are reducing.
Globally, profitability is also improving. So, everything that we look at, all indicators tell us that this story is probably going to continue for some more years or maybe longer.
You feel that in certain situations, valuations are stretched at this point?
C. Padiyar: So, on valuations, I would not want to say that they are stretched, in fact all indicators tell us that earnings growth can be pretty strong over the next three to four years. So, it depends on the time horizon you look at.
For example, if you look at the last four or five years, our returns in small-cap category generally and Tata Small Cap returns have been very, very strong. What it means is that yes, valuations have moved slightly higher relative to the past, but I would still say that they are still reasonable and there is in fact, in many cases, the stocks that we have identified, there is a potential for rerating even from where we are.
It says that when I look at it, as I said, it depends on the perspective with which you look at things. If you consider the next maybe the next 12-18 months, maybe the incremental returns could be on the lower side because we preponed some of the returns. But if you think about three-five years I think the returns will still come, so it's more the perspective with which you invest, that matters.
The other peer that decided to stop inflows is an order of magnitude higher. Why did you pause at this point?
C. Padiyar: So, it's more the thought process or philosophy of investing that each individual asset manager would have. Our philosophy is to first of all, if you look at the Tata Small Cap Fund, we have been true to label in the fund, which means that we have continued to buy only small caps.
We have not diversified to large-cap or mid-cap in the fund, and we also believe that there are enough and more opportunities to generate returns for the risks that you take in the small-cap category itself. So, we wanted to be a pure small-cap-dedicated fund, given the risk return profile that we see.
Secondly, we have growth at reasonable prices and investment managers, and we don't chase momentum. We would want to buy growth companies but at a reasonable price so that in our investment horizon there is rerating potential in the business that we buy. So, at any given point in time, whenever we see returns in the near-term being on the lower side, we prefer to wait.
I can give you an example into the 2021 calendar year. There was a time when markets were booming like this, and we thought that it made sense to sit on cash for some time. So, in Tata Small Cap Fund, we did create higher, or we did sit on higher-than-normal cash during let's say, between October 2021 and March 2022 and when some small corrections happened, we got the right stock at the right price. We deployed that cash.
So, this happened with us in the past as well and we are in just a short-term tactical call that we are taking is that in the near term, it makes sense to take our time.
See the other thing is that globally, there is at least one new study is that there is likely to be a slowdown in major developed markets in the world and since most of these small-cap companies are B2B companies, we need to see what kind of impact on their growth profile one year from now. So, it makes sense to take your time to study deeply. It is better not to take any or make any mistakes rather than deploy risk.
Harsh, why do you think that so much money is flowing into small-caps right now?
Harsh Roongta: Oh, well, it is a proven past record that in a sustained bull run, when you see the return when markets have given you positive returns, and particularly if you look at the returns that a small-cap category has generated, so very quickly in the last one year, the small-cap funds have on average given about a 30% kind of return.
If you look at say three years, it's about 35% to 40% kind of return and if you look at a five-year, 20% kind of return that an investor is seeing on screen. So, when he goes on to any online platform, the kinds of returns that you see in the past, these are the kinds of returns that you see. Now, invariably, the investor will get a little lured into this and say that I also want to invest in a small-cap because assuming this is the result, I will generate in the future as well, which is not the right attitude.
And in sustained bull periods, I mean, the inflows that come into small caps, mid-caps are obviously going to be more than large caps, because you will see exponential returns. So, this essentially becomes a draw for layman investors who neglect all the principles of investing, which is asset allocation, which is risk profiling, they leave all that aside, simply chase returns and purely based on what the schemes or the category has done in the past.
So, which is a very, very dangerous time for a portfolio and I am happy that we are having this conversation. So probably retail layman investor will understand the nuances of small-caps and probably will plan on better.
Why do you think these two large fund managers have decided to pause inflows?
Mohit Gang: I think liquidity is one of the biggest criteria and the foremost things in mind for a fund manager who's running the small-cap theme. Look, I will just take a small example and these two funds have actually taken a very proactive call.
Nippon has taken it at Rs 32,000 crores of assets and Tata has taken it at almost Rs 5,000 crores of assets which is a different thing. But if you just analyse and scrutinise the portfolios and let’s take Nippon for an example, as illustration out here, the top holding of Nippon Small Cap Fund today is a company called Tube Investments. Nippon holds 3.5% in that company, which is roughly worth around 900 odd crores kind of valuation Nippon holds in the scheme.
And it is the largest holding in the Nippon Small Cap. In today's trade and I have just seen it like five minutes back, today the stock has traded 60,000 shares that's about it, 60,000 shares and when Nippon has 33 lakhs of shares of that particular company.
Now imagine a scenario when Nippon might have to liquidate this for multiple reasons, for redemption pressures, for market corrections, for something going wrong with the company. If they were to go and sell this in an open market, they would not have a single buyer available. 50,000 is not a volume that you can create.
The same thing goes if you see the top ten holdings. So, imagine a liquidity drawdown scenario when they were to go for redemptions and everything, it's nearly impossible for a fund manager, I am talking of the top 10 holdings, imagine this going down to the 50-60 or the 70th company in the portfolio, there's absolutely zilch liquidity.
So that's why the pressure is humongous and that's why the fund managers have to take a proactive call to start fresh flows in the fund so that we can manage true to label the nature of being a small-cap and invest and also come out when time calls for it.
Is the small-cap fund the best way to deploy into the small-cap space?
Harsh Roongta: Well, not really. Just understand if I am a small-cap fund manager, so my limitations are, I get money in my small-cap mandating me to invest a minimum of 65% in the small-cap category. I cannot do anything on that count. I have to deploy 65% and the balance 35%, I have the liberty to pick across large cap, mid-cap or any other thing.
Now, the question is even if I don't have good investment ideas, when the mandate is and my investor has given me the mandate to invest only into small caps, so I have to pick something I cannot be in cash for long. I mean, I can't hold cash holdings for 10 to 20% of my AUM continues. So, what will I do, I will just have to randomly pick something or the other just for the fact that I have to invest.
Now if I am a flexi-cap fund manager or if I am a large-cap fund manager, money scheme mandate allows me, a large-cap fund allows me to invest 20% of my AUM into any other segment other than large cap. I can pick up a mid cap, small-cap or if I find something interesting.
So hypothetically, there's a very good company in the small-cap category and I like that company. I believe that there is growth potential, I will have flexibility to invest 20%, up to 20% into any other segment other than large cap.
So, then I can cherry pick the good companies that I want to and include it in my portfolio. In a multi cap, I have to deploy 25% mandatory and then the rest I can do whatever I want to in a large cap, mid-cap and I will get 25% and balance 25% can go anywhere.
So, if I am looking to come back as an investor, now I am an investor. Do I want my fund managers to mandatory pick into the small-cap category or do I want them to pick selectively wherever there is growth potential? That’s a call a positive investor needs to take.
My view would be a layman investor better off to allocate towards a multi cap, where you want a definitive allocation of 25% but giving a full mandate in a pure concept or maybe very restricted for a fund manager and you might land up just buying things because you have to.
For somebody who understands the need for a small-cap allocation in a portfolio overall, what is the option here?
Mohit Gang: I think flexi-cap to my mind honestly is not the right option because you go across the board and check any flexi-cap fund and they rarely have small caps. In fact, they don't even take proper mid-cap allocations. They are predominantly running a large-cap strategy. It's like a 65% to 75% large-cap to the portfolio.
So, for all practical purposes, it's a pseudo large-cap kind of a theme. When you want a small cap, by virtue of your financial goals being very, very long term, by virtue of your liquidity scenario being fairly good or by virtue of you having an aggressive risk profile, or for whatever reasons you are comfortable. You are a seasoned investor then I think the small-cap and mid-cap allocation in portfolio is a must to what extent and magnitude I think that has to be jointly discussed and debated with your financial advisor and the client sitting on the same table.
But to my mind, a 10% to 20% kind of allocation for long-term portfolios is warranted in small cap. Now you obviously have compulsions, the schemes have closed lump sum, but SIPs and STPs continue to follow. I think people should continue their SIPs and STPs into these categories. Multi-cap can be a good replacement with 25% compulsorily small-cap addition. I think that gives you a foot in the door kind of thing and last thing I think if you find doors being closed in active funds, I think passive is always an option.
Honestly speaking, I think that small-cap index you won't go wrong in that for a 10-15-year period. But yes, in the past, you can debate that active funds have delivered much more returns on the small-cap category than the passive ones, but as markets, as we move forward in 10 year, 15-year kind of cycle I think a passive will also warrant some additions in your portfolios. So, I think those are good ways to incorporate small-caps in your portfolios.
Just to clarify, you are talking about 10% to 20% of only equity portfolios, right?
Mohit Gang: Yes, only equity portfolio.
Harsh, if you can name a few funds that would be really useful?
Harsh Roongta: As I said earlier, that might be probably a multi-cap fund to get closest to selecting good mid caps. To enable a fund manager to select a good small caps, cherry pick rather than giving the 100% mandate between a pure or a small-cap fund.
Now you need to get have mid-caps and small-caps also in your portfolio because there is where you will get the alpha and you know the wealth creation theme over a longer period of time because a small-cap the growth potential to become a mid-cap and mid-cap to become a large-cap and large-cap to grow further.
I mean the growth rate will be different as you come down the line. The growth rate for small-caps becoming a mid-cap will be faster than of course the large cap. Now, what should an investor do? Well, I will categorise investors into two categories. The first one being somebody who's allocated a large sum of money or has allocation to small cap, in a pure small-cap fund.
So, what he or she could do is, of course, go back to the drawing board, look at the valuation changes because you know, small-caps have been doing extremely well in the last one year. It is a good time to rebalance. You must be experiencing high gain in your small-cap allocation. So, you could probably redeem some out of there and put it into a large or a mid-cap, just rebalance your equity allocation.
For those investors who have just bought into small caps, and they have no clue about asset allocations, but they have got into small-caps only purely looking at past returns. I think the market is giving them time to correct their mistakes, without a penalty. So, you know, if the markets fall and then they realise this is not where they wanted to be. This is a good time because they will correct the mistakes without incurring any losses.
So, if you have entered into small-cap purely and purely based on past data, you don't understand what a small-cap is, you don't know the companies that take you into the small-cap category. This is a good time for you to redeem out of and move to another, go back and do asset allocations, look how much you are going into large-cap and mid cap, and just make the changes in your portfolio.
Mohit, any names that you want to suggest?
Mohit Gang: I am on the opposite side of the camp, to be very honest, we have been aggressively getting our clients into small-cap space for the last one year now and I think an allocation is warranted in each portfolio depending on the risk profile obviously, so we can build that 10% to 20% allocation in equity portfolios on the small-cap front.
Look, I think my favourite picks were always Tata and to ICICI Small Cap and Tata having closed lump sum, we continue to follow SIP, STP approach out there. I like these two funds predominantly because of the manageable corpus. There's nothing wrong with other small-cap funds.
Honestly, everyone has given superlative returns and it's very difficult to cherry pick between the lot right now because the markets are good, and the tide is in favour. But predominantly and I will again repeat because of the sheer AUM, which is manageable, I like these two strategies.
On the passive front, have been aggressively building allocations for all our clients whether it be large-cap, mid cap, or small cap. There I think the two options which we frequently considered are Nippon and Motilal Oswal Small cap, so I like all these four in any portfolio.