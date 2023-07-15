The Mutual Fund Show: What's Behind The Rush For Small-Cap Schemes?

Harsh Roongta: As I said earlier, that might be probably a multi-cap fund to get closest to selecting good mid caps. To enable a fund manager to select a good small caps, cherry pick rather than giving the 100% mandate between a pure or a small-cap fund.

Now you need to get have mid-caps and small-caps also in your portfolio because there is where you will get the alpha and you know the wealth creation theme over a longer period of time because a small-cap the growth potential to become a mid-cap and mid-cap to become a large-cap and large-cap to grow further.

I mean the growth rate will be different as you come down the line. The growth rate for small-caps becoming a mid-cap will be faster than of course the large cap. Now, what should an investor do? Well, I will categorise investors into two categories. The first one being somebody who's allocated a large sum of money or has allocation to small cap, in a pure small-cap fund.

So, what he or she could do is, of course, go back to the drawing board, look at the valuation changes because you know, small-caps have been doing extremely well in the last one year. It is a good time to rebalance. You must be experiencing high gain in your small-cap allocation. So, you could probably redeem some out of there and put it into a large or a mid-cap, just rebalance your equity allocation.

For those investors who have just bought into small caps, and they have no clue about asset allocations, but they have got into small-caps only purely looking at past returns. I think the market is giving them time to correct their mistakes, without a penalty. So, you know, if the markets fall and then they realise this is not where they wanted to be. This is a good time because they will correct the mistakes without incurring any losses.

So, if you have entered into small-cap purely and purely based on past data, you don't understand what a small-cap is, you don't know the companies that take you into the small-cap category. This is a good time for you to redeem out of and move to another, go back and do asset allocations, look how much you are going into large-cap and mid cap, and just make the changes in your portfolio.