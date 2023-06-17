The Mutual Fund Show: The Right Way To Invest In Small-Cap Schemes

Santosh Joseph: You know, we are actually at crossroads, and because we had a pause last week with our central bank. The U.S. may also go in for a pause in a few hours from now, and in a few hours from now and ECB meet actually didn’t hike and actually narrowing the gap because the gap between the ECB or the American markets is 150 basis have been dropped 200 basis points and China is going for a rate cut, and so therefore you are at a crossroads with different economies and now saying I will not use a blanket approach. I will use what works for my economics.

The Fed Chairman very clearly said that there is going to be a lag effect of the previous hikes that have already happened. Now in India for four months in a row, we have CPI inflation show signs of cooling off. So therefore, I think either we are at the peak of the peak interest rate cycle, or maybe we are looking for some more key indicators to say that we are somewhere around that net debt level.

I think if you were to talk about contingency or emergency, my practical experience over the last many years is taught me that it's really contingent keeping your bank account. Forget about FD, forget about liquid funds available anywhere. It's that whether it's Rs 50,000 or Rs two lakh or five lakh, whatever the contingency for each individual person that relates to, please keep it in the most accessible format that you like.

Over and above that, you have to start looking at the applicability or the need for the fund and therefore you notice that liquid and the money market and the short term or the ultra-short term comes into play because then you want to ensure that the money that you have will be more or less parked into the duration that the fund offers.

Now, let me also add another important point here that sometimes even in fixed income people chase returns, if ultra-short is doing well, they want to go there and if the liquid is lower, they don't want to park over there. That's a huge mistake that you should avoid because you should know that there are risks even in fixed income between long duration, short duration and liquid and money market.

I really go in for strategies that will be aligned to the need of the funds that you have. As far as the longer-term debt is concerned, I think it makes sense to be between the two and a half to three-year maturities because if you're looking at coming off the peak interest rates, you may have some bit of luxury to lock in money at a decent yield and also benefit from capital and as rates go south.