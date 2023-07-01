The Mutual Fund Show: The Pros And Cons Of Multi-Asset Funds

Chirag Patel: Typically, a product is devised to target an expected return and the volatility is the outcome. But here, we consider that the tax benefit has been taken away from a fixed income investor or a debt mutual fund investor now. His first priority or primary goal is to have lower volatility and the secondary goal is return.

So, while designing this product, we have targeted volatility first. So, volatility of the product should not go beyond the threshold level and try to optimise the return as a secondary objective. So, that is how we started to design this product.

For example, to arrive at a blue colour, you require various shades of blue colour. So, you make blue and white colour and you get different shades. Similarly, when you combine equity and debt, you can get different risk-return profiles, but you can't go beyond a certain permutation because you have only two colours. But, I use three colours—red, yellow, and blue. You can have a full range of colours. So now, consider all the possible asset classes like equity, gold, foreign equity, fixed income, commodities and everything. Now, you can create any number of returns and risk profiles.

So, for example, one-year volatility in a typical bond for the last 15 years is 7% on a one-year rolling basis. We take that volatility as a benchmark. So, our volatility should be around debt. Now, you have to optimise the return. So, now you combine equity, bond, gold and various other asset classes like foreign equity. How does it actually work?

For example, if I construct a 100% bond portfolio, I get 7% kind of volatility on an average. If I add 10% equity to it, what will happen? So generally, the perception is that volatility should increase, but actually it reduces because equity and debt have negative correlation on a one-year basis.

Next, for example, if I add gold to it, the volatility further reduces because gold has negative correlation with both equity and fixed income. Now, if you see the return profile of this investor, equity is on the higher side, bond is on the lower side and gold was in between and then you return different time frames.

So, if you combine them up judiciously, I will arrive at a target volatility and then I try to optimise the return. So, that is what a typical bond investor or mutual fund investor wants from his investment.

For any investor’s capital, there are three buckets, three mental buckets. One is a personal risk bucket, the second is a market risk market and the third is an aspirational bucket.

Now, the personal risk bucket is the portion which is the maximum or the biggest part of anyone’s portfolio because he doesn’t want to sacrifice his lifestyle. So, we put maximum amount over there. Generally, people put money into that traditional instrument, debt mutual funds and other NCDs and bonds. Then, comes the market risk bucket, where you have all equity fund, ETF, and index fund. The last is the aspirational bucket, which is a very small part. So, if you invest in a startup or venture capital or crypto, your life will change if you are successful. But if you are vice versa, there goes very little amount. So, we are trying to optimise the biggest part of the investors’ assets through this fund. So, it is a personal risk market.