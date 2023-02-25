The Mutual Fund Show: The Options Fixed Income Investors Have As Rates Rise

Raghav Iyengar: Passives are a very recent addition. I mean, in the sense that they didn't exist in a meaningful manner till maybe just 12-14 months back. So, we have seen in the last 6-8 months, a lot of money moving in the industry, to passives.

Like Mrin mentioned, I think the biggest advantage in a passive fund is your predictability of portfolio because you are essentially buying the index so you can't buy anything else apart from that and you have a predictability on your end date.

These instruments were earlier called fixed maturity funds, if you remember not too long ago, but FMPs had one big disadvantage is that they were essentially illiquid, when you can trade it in the stock exchange, but there's hardly any liquidity. So, if I needed to get out of an FMP in the middle of my investment journey, for whatever reason, it would be very difficult to do so.

So, the advantage of being actively managed is it's a very old asset class, for example, our biggest actively managed fund is Axis short term bond fund, but it's got like an eight year plus investment history. So, you can actually see what the fund manager has done at various points of time and draw your conclusions from that.

But yes, like it is an open-ended fund, so, if you are not very clear as to when you want to get out of that fund, you are not very sure, but you are just doing it from an asset allocation perspective, which is to my mind, a very important component of your portfolio.

If you're going to say I am going to have, say 30% in debt, but you don't know when you need that, I think it's better to go for an actively managed fund, because the big disadvantage in passives is that it gets over. So, you are exposing yourself to the biggest risk, which is reinvestment risk.

Today, let's say we have an Axis SDL fund, as of yesterday evening on the website, my YTM was close to 760. But I don't know in 2027 what's going to be the portfolio yield or what's going to be the market at that point of time.

Whereas an actively managed fund manager will do certain things to make sure that your portfolio is being optimised. So, I think like Mrin exactly said, you can't have an odd strategy, you have to have both parts in your portfolio, and that's really very individual.

So, if you have a need in the next 3-5 years, then you can time that and you can marry that to a target maturity fund, that's fantastic. But if you don't have something, you are just investing from an asset allocation perspective. Maybe better to stay with open-ended actively managed funds.