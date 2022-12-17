The Mutual Fund Show: Should Investors Consider Credit Risk Funds?

Arun is open about why he would actually not take exposure to credit risk funds. Shalini, if you recommend that a person can continue in credit risk funds, are there some high quality funds that you prefer?

For a lot of people, the school of thought is that if you want to take risks, take risk in equities and equity-related funds, don't take risk in debt, because the reason why you come into debt is not for taking risk but getting an assured set of returns. Of course, there's a school of thought which says that if you can take a little bit of moderate risk and make higher returns in debt as well, why not?

Shalini Dhawan: For someone who is looking at moderating their risk or has a moderate risk profile, and I am guessing that we are still talking about the debt space, in which case, what happens then is that we are talking about taking a measured level of risk.

Here's where the expense ratios of some of the funds do come into play because if you talk about a credit risk fund, not going by the past one-year return, but if I am looking at potential yield going forward and if I would just take any sample good-rated credit risk fund like an HDFC Credit Risk or Kotak Credit Risk Fund, the yield-to-maturity today are in the range of around 8.5-8.2%.

Now, if I were to understand the post-expense because the yield is an indicator of potential return, and the expense will obviously eat out the yield to some extent. The regular plan expense ratios are pretty high. They are in the range of 1.3%-1.5%.

That kind of eats up into the credit risk yield and therefore, the thought is that if I was at 8.5% and 1.5% is going away in an expense ratio, and I am left with 7% expected yield, then why should I take that kind of risk? That's not what I would suggest.

I would probably ask them to go to a medium-term fund or a short-term fund, which probably has a yield-to-maturity of 7.5% or 8%. But then correspondingly, it also has a lower expense ratio…

Let’s say, if we are talking about a medium-term fund, and here's where some of the other work around regular plans and direct plans would come into the picture for an investor, which we can delve upon later. But we are also talking about a medium-term fund, which has a yield of around 8% or so, and if you are talking about expense ratio—the direct plan expense ratio—and if it's somewhere in the range of 0.7% or so, then you are talking about a very good yield. So, you are taking the yield into your portfolio without necessarily taking a credit risk.

So, you are taking a medium-term kind of bond fund, but you are not taking the credit risk, which could be something that could be like volatility, could be so many other things introduced into a moderate risk profile person’s portfolio.

You could shift to a medium-term fund or even a little lower than that risk could be a short-term fund, where the same logic holds that the yield to maturities is somewhere in the range around 7.5% or so. But then on a direct plan also, if you see, you have your expense ratios which are as low as 0.2% or 0.3%. So, that actually is improving your yield without taking any kind of credit risk.