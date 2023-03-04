The Mutual Fund Show: Pros And Cons Of Zero-Coupon Bond Funds

Assured returns on redemption is the primary selling point for zero-coupon bond funds, but investors need to be wary of caveats as well, according to experts.

In a scenario where interest rates have peaked, returns on products like target maturity funds can see substantial slippages due to reinvestment risks, Sandeep Yadav, head of fixed income at DSP Mutual Fund, told BQ Prime's Niraj Shah.

"For the zero-coupon bond that you buy in strip fixed maturity plans, it doesn't have any coupon," Yadav said. "So, you buy something today and you're just going to get everything back-ended as a principal."

In the current climate, investors are looking to protect their fixed income portfolio from uncertainty in interest rates and inflation levels.

Zero-coupon bond funds are slightly more efficient in "return generation ability" than target maturity funds, said Rohin Pagdiwala of Pagdiwala Investments. "The efficiency comes from the fact that there is no reinvestment risk and we're making the big assumption that interest rates have peaked out and from here on will fall."

"My expectation over a three-year product like this (a zero coupon bond strip FMP), maybe 5-10 basis points would be the difference between this product and target maturity fund."

While returns on maturity don't budge, there is a flip side to zero coupon bond funds as well, the analysts warned.

Yadav said zero-coupon bonds have a couple of risks and the biggest risk is a credit risk. "So, if you bought a bond and the company defaults, then you don't get that money," he said. "So, you have not got any coupon returns as well and everything is back-ended."

These are close-ended funds, which means investors cannot enjoy the flexibility of a product like target maturity funds. Strip zero-coupon bonds are illiquid since "you don't want investors to bear the brunt of liquidity in the market whenever it comes up", Yadav said.

Pagdiwala said investors need to make the choice based on their preferences. "When you need the money, there's the option to exit (the) target maturity fund, he said. "In an FMP, that option doesn't exist."