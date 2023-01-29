The Mutual Fund Show: Long-Term Vision Crucial In Times Of Volatility

Kartik, the same question to you and if people want to be in equity or have a lower appetite for volatility, would low volatility funds be an option, or you don't agree.

Kartik Jhaveri: I think it's very different because for me everything is based on financial goals, the situation of the person, what his long-term vision is, what his current circumstances and how he would like to plan life and future.

So, a lot of times a lot of brokers and advisors do ask for movements and do suggest these moves, because there is volatility, let’s go and stay at a safe zone for some time and come back, but it's almost impossible. Time and again we have seen it is impossible to say that today we are at a high or today we are at a low for the next 10 years and things like that.

So, my sense is yes, why not keep some cash available. It's always a good idea to have about 20-30% cash. Nothing wrong with doing that, and when you find that the market dips, or every time you see broad indices down by 2-3% which is like a serious amount of discount that you will get for a lot of stocks, that maybe the market is down 2-3%, individual stocks could be down 5%, 8%, 9%. So, these are days in which you should probably buy, these are days when you, if you have liquidity, buy that mutual fund. These are days to do that lump sum kind of a purchase also if you want.

But otherwise, the best way to handle volatility and if you think there is volatility then you expand your STP duration. Now what we tend to do a lot of times, is when we invest in mutual funds, we tell people markets will be volatile. So, we'll divide the money into 12 parts, and we will enter the equity markets into 12 zones and divide it further by a week and in 52 steps you are entering the market.

If you are feeling aggressive about it, then within six months you deploy the money or four to six months, break the money by six into 24 weeks and get in. If you are extremely conservative about the whole thing, well, take 18 months’ time to enter the market but then of course don’t take anything longer than that because then you will miss the rally also, on the top side.

So, in that sense if your goal is retirement, children's education, buying a new home, making down payment provision, and doing something that you are going to spend after 10 years. How does it really matter, 10-15% volatility is going to mean nothing. So, stay put with your equity strategy.

Of course, if your situation is that part of your portfolio, which needs to be debt or at a lesser risk quotient, then by all means be in the balance advantage fund and be in the hybrids. In fact, you could even be in pure debt funds because debt funds also have a cycle.

Somewhere I feel that the interest rates in India and given the Indian situation we are more comfortable than the rest of the world. We may not find that recessionary or inflationary pressure in our country. So sooner or later we will find interest rates starting to reverse and which means if you are invested into a debt kind of fund now, whether it's simple short-term debt fund or a banking PSU fund or something as advanced as a government securities fund and corporate bonds, I think going two, three, four years ahead you might actually make good money because the interest rates keep coming down, your gains will keep rising higher.

So, my sense is I would segregate things for the items that I need for my long-term activities, my long-term goals, my long-term aspirations, equity is absolutely fine and otherwise I would not make tactical allocations for the next six months, and then take a decision based on it.