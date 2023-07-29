The Mutual Fund Show: Investment Strategy To Follow As Nifty Nears 20,000
Key factors for investors to keep in mind as the Nifty approaches another milestone.
With the NSE Nifty 50 nearing the milestone 20,000 mark, a sound investment strategy would be to have a long-term perspective in allocating capital as India provides huge opportunities for growth, according to fund managers.
The real compounding of capital happens in decades, not in years or quarters, Kalpen Parekh, managing director and chief executive officer of DSP Mutual Fund, told BQ Prime. "We have to think about investing for decades if we really want to make serious money and convert our rupees into millions."
Vinit Sambre, head of equities at DSP Mutual Fund, said that India remains a growth market in the longer run and equity as an asset class will keep chasing the fundamentals of the core businesses.
"Those core fundamentals, while there are challenges at the margin, I think most companies are looking at capturing growth opportunities over the next maybe decades or so," he said.
According to Sambre, an important valuation matrix is the interest rates in the economy, which eventually lead to changes. The recent rally is fuelled by the market pricing in the prediction that interest rates have peaked out and nearing the end of the tightening cycle, he said.
No Sharp Correction In Sight
In terms of possible corrections in the market, Parekh said that though there are expectations of a 30%-40% price correction, such things happen once in eight or nine years. "We saw something just three years back, during Covid. So, hopefully, we don't see such a sharp correction in the near vicinity."
"I always would urge viewers to differentiate between all-time price highs and all-time valuation highs. You should worry when we are at all-time valuation high, not at price highs," he said.
SIPs—A Better Investment
When it comes to fundamentals, there are several aspects on which markets will react upon such as the business cycle, profitability, margin and valuations. "There are many cylinders on which markets have to fire, some of them are positive, some of them are moderate, couple of them are negative."
According to him, SIPs can be a better investment and allocation in small caps, large caps, or mid caps is fine "as long as the choice of company and the value that you're paying to that company is reasonable and logical".
Watch the full show here:
Edited Excerpts From The Interview:
How important is 20,000 in the context of where we are right now?
Vinit Sambre: So, in the journey, I think 20,000 like you mentioned is just a number and maybe at some point we will see 25,000, at some point we will see 30,000 and I hope I will be part of the market by the time we see those numbers. But I think more importantly, this number becomes important from the point of view, to sort of keep reassessing as to what as an investor, were the key objectives with which one basically became part of this equity as an asset class.
One should keep reassessing the investment goals one had, very important I think, as an investor, one should keep reassessing what were the risk appetite which the investors actually started when they started their journey, how they have sort of thought about their own risk appetite.
I think from that context then this number becomes important because to me, I think over the last 2.5 decades of my career, what I realised is that discipline, as far as equity markets is concerned, as far as the long-term investment is concerned, is very, very critical and important and the magic of compounding for which most investors are really looking at the markets.
Some are really also looking at the short-term returns but there are a lot of risks are imminent, but I think the most important objective is to sort of get the magic of compounding and when you think about the magic of compounding, the more number of years you spend, your returns actually tend to really show up a magical number.
So, I think from that perspective when we talk of this 20,000 as a stage and which we are as far as the Nifty is concerned, it's also good point to sort of reassess rebalance, if you know, the risks have got skewed versus what one had thought, and I think just play the course.
The long-term journey is still to play India remains a growth market and that at the core, I would say that that remains at the core that India remains a growth market equity as an asset class will keep chasing the fundamentals of the core businesses and those core fundamentals as we see while there are challenges but at the margin, I think most companies are sort of looking at capturing of growth opportunities over the next maybe decades or so.
So, I think from that perspective, from the investor's standpoint, it is a stage where they need to reassess be part of the journey and if risks have got skewed in the journey, in terms of the market capitalisation, those need to be sort of rebalanced. I mean, that's what I can basically set the context and start my conversation with.
Kalpen, how important is that entry point and from that perspective, where we are standing right now, what should investors bear in mind?
Kalpen Parekh: So, I always think about it this way, when I think about investing for myself, that there are three phases of a journey of a long journey. Let's say you want to go from Mumbai to New York, in a 16-hour flight. There is a take-off phase where you are very careful to ensure that your dashboards are all fine and that's your entry point, so that takes let's say 20 minutes. Then there is a 14–15-hour steady journey and then there's a landing phase which is your exit point.
Now as investors, like Vinit said, real compounding happens in decades not in you know years or quarters, so we have to think about investing for decades if we really want to make serious money and you know convert our rupees into millions. So, the two points to be very cautious about are that if your entry points are in a bubble phase, then you should be a bit worried because generally at the peak of the bubble, what tends to happen is something breaks. At that time, past returns look very attractive. Everyone is super positive and something out of the blue comes, and you see a 30-40% sort of price correction.
Generally, these corrections happen once in eight or nine years. We saw something just three years back during Covid. So hopefully, we don't see such a sharp correction in the near vicinity. But when these sharp corrections happen, what happens is your Rs 100 drops to Rs 70 or Rs 60 and it takes three-four years to get back Rs 200 again sometimes, so compounding gets delayed, and your IRRs come down.
So, I always worry if my entry point is in a bubble, which I don't think is the case right now and I am just reflecting that you know, today is 26th July, I was looking at data of Nifty on 26th July 1998. I was in NMIMS, just passing out from my MBA and I was in my campus interview. Nifty on that day was 931. So roughly around 1000 points. Today it is 20 times higher, it’s at 20,000.
So, in this journey of 25 years, over time, the Nifty has only gone up, but there are phases in between where for two-three years it may remain constant, or it may not compound at the rate that you and I may desire. It's very difficult to anticipate when that phase will come.
But while we talk today at this point in time, 20,000 is a point in time where all sectors are not booming, or at their peak or all good quality companies are not at their all-time high. There are many pockets of the market, which are a three-year low or four-year low or a five-year low and unlike the past bubbles where there are times to worry, like the year 2000 where everything was at a lifetime high or 2007 and 2008 when everything was at a lifetime high.
Whether it is the business cycle, the profitability, the margins, the valuations, right now, there are many cylinders on which markets have to fire, some of them are positive, some of them are moderate, couple of them to be negative.
So, I think on balance, we are slightly ahead of where our normal valuations in the past have been. There are strong reasons for them too, because like I said in ‘98 I started my career when Nifty was at 1000, today it is at 20,000, if I am an investor for the next 10-20 years, and if you call me again 20 years later, hopefully we will see a different level.
Is it stretched or are there still pockets available? Could you elucidate that point?
Vinit Sambre: So clearly, I think first of all, when it comes to you know I was talking to you about the challenges of investment and when we look at the market highs from a very top-down perspective, we know that we are somewhere near the high point and hence one has to be cautious about how one is actually looking at introducing companies and businesses into the portfolio.
Now portfolio is a mix of many themes, or many segments and diversification is something which basically blends both objective of risk and return and when we look at the metrics today, I think there are pockets which are definitely expensive and in market as a whole is a combination of some expensive names, some moderate, and some there are still pockets of very reasonable opportunity what Kalpen was alluding to.
So, I would say that when it comes to, let's say, where there is reasonableness in terms of the valuations. I would simply say that the largest profit pool today comes from the banking sector and the banking sector is clearly the highest contributor to the index as well. When we look at the sector, economics at the moment, it remains pretty strong.
Be it in terms of the asset quality metrics be it in terms of the credit growth environment, which is basically getting pushed because of this overall economic growth surpassing the expectations and, as I mentioned, the profitability factors are also maybe at a good point, while there are concerns that names have peaked out and they would moderate, but these are all known, maybe concerns as of now.
So, this is and more importantly when I say reasonable what has happened is that this sector has not seen the valuations go out of sync, when I compare it to some other sectors which have really done well and there are multiple reasons, liquidity is one of the factors which has maybe allowed this sector to sort of remain where it is.
The other segment where, as a house, in most of our funds are now having overweight positioning is the pharmaceutical sector in general where we believe that the last two years were not great for that category. The valuations have again not gone beyond the reasonable levels, valuations are still reasonable. Businesses are generating cash flows, companies are giving out dividends, they are generating decent ROEs, I would say, and, in the cycle, they have had a mixed bag as such, whereas some parts of the businesses were not doing well.
So, my sense is that being a believer in this, the business cycles, I think the cycles for the sector should also turn around and maybe that leads to a better valuation matrix for those. So, I think likewise, we have few more segments like automobiles where while the valuations look rich, but the business cycles are at the lows and the sector has actually seen that over the last many years that two-three years of good cycle and then they go back and remain sluggish for a while, and they have been sluggish for the last three years.
So, my assumption is that in the next few years, they should see the cycle reversal and that should basically allow the sector to do well. So, I think these are a few pockets where, as a house as well, we have taken a positive view and that is actually seen in most of our funds as well.
Kalpen, is there a risk in the near to medium-term that they could lose that capital by trying to catch something that is perhaps a little hotter than it should be?
Kalpen Parekh: I think anything which becomes such a large wave where there is consensus. Generally, consensus doesn't make the best returns and in different phases, we have seen different themes or sectors becoming a consensus trade.
So, we do have anxiety when people chase past returns, and more importantly, it's okay to chase past returns and see if every month a new salary has been coming in and my SIPs are going on. I can do nothing about it because I am a long-term investor, but it is likely that if the last one year, three or five year returns of that segment has been very high or unusually high, the next year or two, could see price correction or time correction.
I think some pockets of small caps, not just small caps, many pockets of the market overall also are expensive. So, there are more flows chasing small caps, there are more flows chasing engineering and industrials. So, there will be these pockets of worry and we do worry about it though we also have very large AUMs in the small and mid-cap bucket.
But thankfully, normally in the past whenever we are very worried about the small-cap segment or we think that it is getting into a bubble zone, we have closed flows, we have stopped making money, we did that last in the year 2017 and then we finally after a break of three years we reopened our fund after Covid in 2020.
As of now we are comfortable because there are enough pockets in many sectors where we see the business cycle is at a low or the sector is at a low. These companies are reviving, they are coming out of margin pressures in the last three years, and they are improving their numbers.
So, part of our portfolios still is at less than 15 times multiples whereas RoEs are 18 to 20%, growth rates are between 15 to 18%. So, we are comfortable and hence we don't worry much about our portfolio but at the category level, I would just be a bit more cautious.
I would prefer to invest through SIPs than piling in lump sum. Another important data point I would like to highlight is it's okay to invest in small caps or large caps or mid-caps as long as the choice of company and the value that you're paying to that company is reasonable and logical.
But if the choice of company is wrong or the quality of that business is wrong or not so good then there is always that risk of capital loss if you were to do this exercise of looking at the largest number of retail shareholders for a lot of small-cap companies if you were to sort which are the companies which have largest number of retail shareholders, a lot of these companies don't even have RoEs which can cross cost of capital of 7% or 8%.
So, those are the pockets where investors should be worried about. So, I will only say that if the quality of your business is not sound, use this opportunity to book profits and move to better quality companies independent of market cap. So even in small caps, there are good company. On the other hand, even in large-cap they are expensive companies, so I will not be worried only through the lens of market cap.
I will be worried about the company profile is not good; quality is not good. It is a cyclical company, it is having lumpy profits right now and suddenly the market is giving it expensive valuations. Those are the places where there can be risk of capital loss.
How should the investor position themselves if they are looking at fixed income and their fixed income side of their mutual fund portfolio?
Kalpen Parekh: So, I sent to you this document called Converse, which we publish every month, and the one that we will be publishing today should be out very shortly and I am reading out from there that our headline today that we are going to release says neutral, wait for weaker data to add duration.
So, we were running eight-to-nine-year duration in our portfolios in March, April and May. When bond yields were acting at 10-year, G-Sec was at 740 and 750. It went down all the way to 695. Currently, we are at 710. We have booked profits. We are somewhere around two to three years right now. So, we are in the middle. We are not taking any decisive view at this point in time.
We feel that for quite some time for the next few weeks or months, bond yields will remain in a narrow band because there are both types of data points. So, when I look at the global markets also, see, the Fed itself says we will be data dependent and we will decide at different points in time. Most of us have been wrong in the past so I don't want to claim any authority to say that I can predict Fed action, it will be naive on my part to say that but we do feel that we have a framework of four pillars Indian monetary policy, fiscal policy, global drivers and other matrix in terms of deciding our review.
We feel inflation is right now again temporarily rising in India, because of food prices. Oil again has started moving up a bit and weather-related disruption can happen and there is a base effect. So, inflation for the next few quarters could be slightly inching up. Our growth is reasonably resilient normally.
Resilient growth lets central banks keep rates where they are rather than cut rates. On the other hand, global yields also while U.S. data points has softened, U.S. services data is weakening, which gives confidence to their markets to say that Fed should pause or in the next year start cutting but Fed also many times has said that we want to keep rates higher for longer before we start pivoting and cutting rates.
So, we will wait and watch how these things progress. The risks are evenly balanced right now on both sides. So, we expect rates to be in a very narrow band of plus 20 or minus 20 from where we are right now. Duration view or a cut duration view, we are somewhere in the middle right now, closer to 2.5 to 3 years of portfolio duration.
We were talking about India growing at least over 6%, how do you position yourself at this moment?
Vinit Sambre: I think a large part of equities are more forward oriented and people try to build their own forward estimates and try to build that in equity ahead of time and I think the most important valuation matrix, to me is the interest rates in the economy because that is what eventually leads to changes in the valuation matrix.
Now, we saw this rally which took place year to date, both in the Indian markets we saw that happening in the U.S. market, maybe I think to a great extent it is pricing in this prediction that the interest rates as peaked out and maybe towards the end. I mean, at some point towards the end of this year, we start seeing moderation in that.
But let me also tell you that the environment is very fluid. These narratives can change very quickly. I have seen that in the last two years since Covid. I think in general, liquidity has been an important factor, as the sentiments change, the narratives can change 180 degree and people can take a very different view.
Just that at this point in time when we are in a very bullish environment, people are just trying to maybe ignore all the negatives as such, which have not yet gone so I mean, still, there's a chance that inflation can again, head northwards and that can create some issues, but I think these things are something which equity as an asset class will always have to deal with.
More importantly, I think what investors should sort of focus on is the fact that I think respect to the valuation is a very important aspect. As we are looking at the current juncture, maybe we have moved up a bit in terms of the long-term averages as far as valuations are concerned and to me, at this point, I think some bit of caution is what I would sort of suggest in terms of the near-term picture while the long-term structural story continues, we have a wish we are believers of that structural story, but I think near-term some bit of caution is warranted, given that the valuations have slightly moved up.
But more importantly, it's not that everything is very clear, hunky dory, things are going to look up only at the margin. There could be some concerns or worries or some issues which can actually crop up given how the global landscape is. So, I think broadly that should be the overall strategy and as I said, a right, disciplined approach towards asset allocation, I think should help in this type of environment.
How should one strategize in terms of their investment?
Kalpen Parekh: Okay, so I will first give you one perspective that today I have to put my money, what could I do and maybe you and I will be in a similar bucket. We have been investing for a decade or two and we are somewhere at all-time highs, but we are not at all-time highs from a valuation point of view.
I always would urge viewers to differentiate between all-time price highs and all-time valuation highs. You should worry when we are at all-time valuation high, not at price highs. Price is like our age, every day our age will only be at an all-time high, but we don't fuss about it or you will not want me to tell me that you are at an all-time high. So, for people like you and me, you know I would say that let's say today bond yields are reasonably attractive at 7% versus 4% just two years back, equity yields are not cheap. They are not the most expensive. They are slightly higher than what they are, they are not fairly valued, they're slightly higher.
So, if I have to invest in equity normally, I would be 100% in an equity fund but this time around, I will not mind putting new money in a hybrid fund like a balanced fund which has 25 to 30% in bonds. So effectively, I am getting equity at 70% of its current valuation and whatever I am keeping in bonds in that hybrid fund, one, it is tax efficient. Second, it is still earning me 7 to 8% return from a portfolio carry point of view.
But definitely it is a good time to bond with bonds and instead of doing it independently, blend it in a hybrid fund like asset allocation fund or an equity and bond fund. So that is exactly what I have been doing in the last few weeks. Every time I have some lumpy money to invest, that is what I would do. For the third bucket of someone you know who has had a large share of a portfolio asset allocation has got skewed higher because of this, huge move in equity in the last few quarters. If you have need to spend money on a holiday or to buy an asset or a home by all means you should take advantage of it.
At the end of the day why do we invest, we don't invest so just so that we on our management fees, we invest to fulfil our goals. So, this is a good time. If you have a near-term goal coming through in the next three months, six months or one year, take some profits out and take advantage of fulfilling that goal and feel happy about it.
For someone who is younger or who is just starting his career. Logically you will start with a 20 or 30-year SIP and when you are doing an SIP, let's assume you are doing a 10-year SIP, let me not be ambitious for 20 or 30. But then your SIP is nothing but 120 instalments, you are only investing your first instalment at today's valuations or at today's prices. Your 119 instalments will happen over the next 10 years when you will have three different phases of the market.
Normally in a decade, 30% of the time markets are cheap, 30% of times markets are fairly valued and 30 to 40% of times they are expensive. So, you know to an SIP investor actually, what is the valuation of the market, what is the level of the market is completely irrelevant because your money is going to get deployed only over the next 10 or 15 or 20 years and not today if you are starting today.
So, if you're starting today start with an SIP and hope that there are corrections in the market because you will then be able to add more units. I tell this to my son who is 17 years old today that think about becoming a collector of units and if you want to collect more units, be happy when NAVs are lower rather than when they are higher.
So, an SIP investor should not worry if there are corrections, he should be happy and for people like you and me who are again long-term investors some asset allocation, some additional models in our portfolio through hybrid funds can navigate us through the next year or two of valuations normalising or earnings cycle recovering like Vinit said some pockets of businesses are expensive, some are cheap.
So, this will muddle along there is no binary view at this point in time that we are very expensive and hence be worried or we are very cheap and hence we are excited. We are somewhere in the middle like a flight which has already taken off. Now we just have to spend those 10 hours just focus on reading something or watching a movie and let markets continue their compounding.