The Mutual Fund Show: Investment Strategy To Follow As Nifty Nears 20,000

Kalpen Parekh: Okay, so I will first give you one perspective that today I have to put my money, what could I do and maybe you and I will be in a similar bucket. We have been investing for a decade or two and we are somewhere at all-time highs, but we are not at all-time highs from a valuation point of view.

I always would urge viewers to differentiate between all-time price highs and all-time valuation highs. You should worry when we are at all-time valuation high, not at price highs. Price is like our age, every day our age will only be at an all-time high, but we don't fuss about it or you will not want me to tell me that you are at an all-time high. So, for people like you and me, you know I would say that let's say today bond yields are reasonably attractive at 7% versus 4% just two years back, equity yields are not cheap. They are not the most expensive. They are slightly higher than what they are, they are not fairly valued, they're slightly higher.

So, if I have to invest in equity normally, I would be 100% in an equity fund but this time around, I will not mind putting new money in a hybrid fund like a balanced fund which has 25 to 30% in bonds. So effectively, I am getting equity at 70% of its current valuation and whatever I am keeping in bonds in that hybrid fund, one, it is tax efficient. Second, it is still earning me 7 to 8% return from a portfolio carry point of view.

But definitely it is a good time to bond with bonds and instead of doing it independently, blend it in a hybrid fund like asset allocation fund or an equity and bond fund. So that is exactly what I have been doing in the last few weeks. Every time I have some lumpy money to invest, that is what I would do. For the third bucket of someone you know who has had a large share of a portfolio asset allocation has got skewed higher because of this, huge move in equity in the last few quarters. If you have need to spend money on a holiday or to buy an asset or a home by all means you should take advantage of it.

At the end of the day why do we invest, we don't invest so just so that we on our management fees, we invest to fulfil our goals. So, this is a good time. If you have a near-term goal coming through in the next three months, six months or one year, take some profits out and take advantage of fulfilling that goal and feel happy about it.

For someone who is younger or who is just starting his career. Logically you will start with a 20 or 30-year SIP and when you are doing an SIP, let's assume you are doing a 10-year SIP, let me not be ambitious for 20 or 30. But then your SIP is nothing but 120 instalments, you are only investing your first instalment at today's valuations or at today's prices. Your 119 instalments will happen over the next 10 years when you will have three different phases of the market.

Normally in a decade, 30% of the time markets are cheap, 30% of times markets are fairly valued and 30 to 40% of times they are expensive. So, you know to an SIP investor actually, what is the valuation of the market, what is the level of the market is completely irrelevant because your money is going to get deployed only over the next 10 or 15 or 20 years and not today if you are starting today.

So, if you're starting today start with an SIP and hope that there are corrections in the market because you will then be able to add more units. I tell this to my son who is 17 years old today that think about becoming a collector of units and if you want to collect more units, be happy when NAVs are lower rather than when they are higher.

So, an SIP investor should not worry if there are corrections, he should be happy and for people like you and me who are again long-term investors some asset allocation, some additional models in our portfolio through hybrid funds can navigate us through the next year or two of valuations normalising or earnings cycle recovering like Vinit said some pockets of businesses are expensive, some are cheap.

So, this will muddle along there is no binary view at this point in time that we are very expensive and hence be worried or we are very cheap and hence we are excited. We are somewhere in the middle like a flight which has already taken off. Now we just have to spend those 10 hours just focus on reading something or watching a movie and let markets continue their compounding.