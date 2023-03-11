The Mutual Fund Show: How Women Should Invest At Different Stages Of Life

Shweta, do you agree with that and how much should they set aside? Of course, it's not something that’s a ‘one size fits all solution,’ but there can be some thumb rules to follow.

Shweta Jain: Here, I think I'm just going to build on what Prableen said because I agree with a lot of what she said as well. So, I think emergency fund or creating a buffer for women is really, really important and much more important than men because the career graph is not like a linear graph, which happens with men.

We take breaks to take care of children or start a family or even take care of senior citizens at home. You know, that's while we are building careers and it's a crucial time that's also crucial time to be the primary caregiver role that naturally comes to us. I won’t say it is thrust upon us, but I think it comes very naturally to us as well and it’s something that we want to do not just what we need to do, you know, we want to do some of these things.

So, creating that buffer is really, really important of how much of that I think depends on each one's family situations, how much one is earning. But I would go back to building on the budgeting thing because these are crucial stages to build habits and I think budgeting gives you that flexibility that you will need later on in life.

So, the funny thing here is that while we want to and we can create long-term goals here, it's so much more difficult to set aside that money for long-term because you're not really visualising it and everything else is tempting you around, whether it's that vacation, that backpacking because you know 'once I get married, I can't do this, once I have children, I won’t be able to do that so easily.' So, you know, a lot of the ‘you live only once thing’ is more relevant at this stage especially for women.

So, it becomes that much more difficult to sort of save from that. But I would say that you know, some thumb rules, for example, I think 10% towards long-term goals. I won't say towards retirement, but towards long-term because women can't really set aside a lot of that money because they want to use that now, but I think 10% set it for a long-term goal, whatever that may be.

I think if it's focused on somebody else, we tend to give it more importance than our own self, it's sad but it's true. I also think what women need to do at this point is create the right habits. So, while you may be listening to your parents or friends saying you know you need to invest in gold because gold will never go down or you need to create an FD which you know, is your safety net.

I think creating the right habits, put in an FD only what you need in the next one or two years, I think not more than that, gold investment in the right way. Whether it's you know by investing in ETFs so at least you can sell it when you need the money.

Otherwise, the gold that you buy physically, you may not even want to sell it, you usually don't sell it. That's the truth about it and especially if it's jewellery then let's forget about it, it's never going to get sold. So, I think investing in the right habits and starting off with equity. I think this is a crucial stage to start off with equity, whether it's through ELSS or whether it's, you know, passive funds.

So, you can even join in the conversations that your colleagues are having because I really think one thing that women shy away from is having these conversations around investing saying, you know, I don't know enough, what if they think that you know, in my career and you know their boss, but otherwise in investments if I make a mistake or say a dumb thing, they may ridicule me or you know, think less of me, so I think they don't want to risk that.

So, start small amounts in ELSS or an index fund and you know, you can brag about that as well.