The Mutual Fund Show: How To Maximise Returns From SIPs

So, are there any reasons aside of the basic nature of compounding? I mean, is it something that could have happened in the decades before as well? Any thoughts on this?

Juzer Gabajiwala: So the thing is that one of the reasons of selecting this time horizon is that we got some 2013-14 and what we got, and then we also dug a bit more deeper. And when we went even 20 years, we saw steep drops on the basis of calendar year, two calendar years where we have got negative returns, 2008 and 2011. In 2015, it was marginal.

So, we also took a data point that somebody had started let us say an SIP in 2008, then was the peak of the market, but his return would have been quite negative at the end of the year because the markets had tanked. I am sure you remember 2008. We had the lowest prices between the crisis and everything was there. But the moment if the person had continued his SIP during 2009, the entire scenario changed in two years itself. So, just as you know, by extending your holding period the whole, what you have an experience undergoes the change.

And one of the biggest reasons which we have seen what a lot of investors do not realise is I will say that I am doing an SIP for 10 years, okay, but for all practical purposes, your average holding period is only five years because your one installment has gone as late as yesterday, and one had gone 10 years back. So, I have started for 10 years and doing something for 10 years, and I'm not making great returns. But not realising that it is only your average investment holding period is only five years.

So, when you are somebody looking at an exposure of one year, his actual holding period of the investment is only six months. How you can make money in six months’ time? It is not possible and that also expecting the entire basket to perform. So, unless and until then, you have a scenario like we had in 2021 when the small cap and mid cap index were really up and there was boom in the market, so suddenly people have seen a fantastic return and then you saw this year when the returns had been you know absolutely suboptimal. So, you are expecting that the same thing will get repeated year on year is just not going to happen in the equity market.