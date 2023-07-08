The Mutual Fund Show: How To Invest When Markets Are At All-Time High

Vijai Mantri: So, my submission is that suppose you take money out from these levels for argument's sake, you believe that 64,000-19,200 is too much then what one should do? Take money out and what will you do with the money that you will take out. Will you be waiting for the correction at what level they will come to in 10,000, 18,500, 17,000 13,500 17,500, put that level and hardcode those levels, the market may come to those levels as well.

But on that day, you will not invest because the past track record of most investors suggests that people who wait for corrections end up not investing. If you invested money in the equity market and stayed invested the solution to that is if the market comes down, the NAV of the fund will come down, your valuation will come down. But eventually the market does rise and with the market rise, the portfolio also goes up but the money which you have not invested, there's no solution to that kind of money.

So, it is very easy to say that we will wait for the market to correct, and we will invest at that time. But it's very hard to do that because a 19,200 market may look overvalued but suppose you want to go to 18,000 or 17,000 and want to invest at that time, the market may see those level in future, but the news flow will not be of 19,200, the news flow would be of 17,000.

We have seen the Nifty hitting 18,000 plus 600 numbers in October-November 2021 and the market corrected to 15,500 in June-July 2022. I do not think many investors were investing at that time because at 15,500 the news flow was of 15,500 and not of 19,000. So, keep that thing in mind. If you are disciplined enough, take money out but whatever target you have, start investing at that number else it is just that mere theoretical exercise, which has on the contrary a negative impact on the net worth.