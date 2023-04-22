The Mutual Fund Show: How To Build Your Core Equity Portfolio

AI as a theme, are you looking at trying to ride on that theme? Have you identified a few opportunities where you can invest?

Vaibhav Dusad: Well, I think this generative AI which you are speaking, I think, in India as such, there are no direct based. In the U.S. maybe there are few companies which are direct based on a very fundamental basis. I believe that what has changed in the last five years, see, this artificial intelligence is a very old technology, it is not new, its maybe 30-40 years in existence.

What has changed in the last five years is that first I think there is a lot of data generation which has happened. So, a lot of data creation has happened in the last few years along data collection, and you know, genetic AI use require a lot of data as their input.

The second thing that has changed is the semiconductor side of the software you compute. Your ability to compute has increased significantly in the last five years. It is a combination of these two things which is now resulting in the creation of a new interest in the form of genitive AI.

As far as exposure to genitive AI theme is concerned, again I think from our India perspective, indirect way to play would be through large-cap technology names. As far as U.S. is concerned, again, I think it would be the large-caps in U.S., you know, large enterprise software companies in U.S., which would be the direct beneficiary of this generative AI.

Essentially, I think you need three things, you need data, a huge amount of data, you need a huge amount of investments in terms of R&D, and you need a huge amount of strength in distribution and in all of these three things are available to large-cap tech in U.S.

As far as Indian I.T. services are concerned, they would participate in some of these stories, either in collaboration with large-cap tech in U.S., or directly working with some of their clients in some of these diverse sectors. So that would be an indirect way to play that.