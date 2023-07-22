The Mutual Fund Show: How To Build A Long-Term Portfolio

A long-term portfolio requires strategic asset allocation depending on the investor's goals, with a focus on market timing and appropriate product selection, according to analysts.

A successful investment plan is one that helps investors meet their personal goals and that requires discipline and work, said Shalini Sekhri, chief executive officer of Infinity Asset Advisors.

In terms of building a long-term portfolio, each investor will have a different asset allocation based on their goals, Sekhri told BQ Prime. A regular goal-based review is important for structured financial planning, she said.

According to Himanshu Kohli, co-founder of Client Associates, four things impact the success of any investor—strategic asset allocation, market timing, product selection and luck.

"Ninety-one percent success comes if your strategic asset allocation is correct; market timing, product selection, luck contribute less than 10% towards the success of an investor," Kohli said.

For an ideal portfolio mix meant for the next seven years, he suggested two approaches. One is to opt for balanced funds, which can fetch low double-digit returns with some volatility.

The other is to see the correlation between two asset classes. He gave the example of allocating 20% in gold and fixed income each, 40% in equities and 20% towards alternate asset classes. That can give double-digit return with far lower volatility, he said.

With regards to risk mitigation in the equity segment of the portfolio, Sekhri said that long-term investment can play a role. Analysis indicates that there are almost no periods where a client who has had a five-year horizon has walked away with negative returns from equity, Sekhri said.

"I would say risks, if they can be mitigated by staying invested for longer periods is certainly a great way to go and enjoy the returns that do come with equity as an asset class," she said.

When it comes to investing in multi-asset funds, an investor who doesn't have the luxury of appointing a wealth manager can benefit from such an allocation, according to Kohli.