The Mutual Fund Show: How Rescue Facility For Debt Schemes Will Work

The other change with regard to the debt mutual fund space is the change in the taxation norms and that kicks in from the new financial year. Do you think that there will be a negative impact on the ability to sell these products?

DP Singh: See, there were three benefits of putting money in debt mutual funds, three major benefits. One, you are not getting the interest income, you are getting the capital gains, which continues as it is.

Okay, it's not a long-term capital gain after three years so on and so forth. But it's a short-term capital gain but it is a capital gain. The second benefit was that you are not paying any tax till the time you redeem it, and that benefit continues. The third benefit was if we have had it for more than three years as you get the benefit of indexation. So that has been withdrawn.

But the two major benefits still continue because the first management of having is a capital gain not as an interest income is the meaning, thereby that the tax liability will happen at the time of redemption.

So, one, you are deferring the payment of tax because in the fixed deposits or anywhere your TDS is deducted and even though income tax law allows that you can make the payment of tax at the time of maturity. But since the TDS is deducted every quarter, it becomes very difficult because it will come in under 26A and then how do you go and convince this thing give me a refund.

I will get a taxed, it becomes a problem, so everybody is paying is the keyword. So, that is a major benefit, and the third benefit is that debt funds are a cyclical thing.

Today, people who are putting in long duration debt funds are not putting because of the YTMs alone, they are playing around with this thing when the interest rates will come down, they will have the probability of good capital gains. That is not possible in fixed coupon products at all and fixed deposits at all.

Yes, they can go and buy security directly from the market. But then you don't get the benefit of portfolio, the risk is concentrated in one or two. When you are putting through mutual fund in a debt fund, your risk is in a diversified radius. They are doing pretty well. They are very, very strong.

There are very good risk management parameters which has been brought in by SEBI in the interest of investors. So, all these benefits they will not have and so comparing with the direct investment and the investment as NCDs or bonds, still the debt mutual funds score very, very high.

So, one benefit has been taken away but that’s not the end of the day and when I look at the number, when I do the deep dive at the numbers, how many people are getting a benefit of indexation, the number is very, very minuscule; and the second thing is the kind of education about debt mutual fund which has come up because of the media conversation, the way we are talking today, number of people are not even aware that the indexation benefits are available.

Now when something goes away, then people miss out. Some people are even now when they came from one of my friends who is in distribution that some of his clients came to him that why he didn't tell them in advance. They are going to know from media this is there.