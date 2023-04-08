The Mutual Fund Show: How Rescue Facility For Debt Schemes Will Work
The trigger to take a call on pushing the button in the event of an adverse credit event stays with SEBI, says Singh.
The idea for a rescue fund for debt schemes was chalked out two years ago, taking cues from the 2008 financial crisis and recent credit issues witnessed in the sector, according to DP Singh, deputy managing director at SBI Mutual Fund.
At its last meeting, the board of market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India, or SEBI, approved setting up an alternative investment fund that will act as a backstop facility for investment-grade corporate debt from specified mutual fund schemes, when the need arises. This rescue fund will be managed by SBI Mutual Fund.
"The genesis of this fund is when we had some credit events earlier in 2008, and thereafter, and very recently when there were some issues regarding one of the fund house’s credit issues," Singh told BQ Prime's Alex Mathew on The Mutual Fund Show.
"So, for that it was thought, rather than fund houses being dependent upon the other players in the financial market or on the banks, why not create a fund which will take care of it, so that everything happens smoothly," he said.
Singh said that mutual fund houses will have to put a percentage of their assets out of their own pocket. The trigger stays with SEBI; the regulator will take a call on pushing the button in the event of an adverse credit event, he said.
"At present, it's going to be a Rs 3,000-3,500-crore fund, which will be put in by the fund houses and thereafter government is facilitating a credit line by issuing a guarantee through NTGS and GCT, which is an organisation which gives guarantee on behalf of the government," he said. "And that will be given 90% of that where 10% will be put in by the fund houses, 90% will be credit line which will be activated whenever such an event happens."
Edited Excerpts From The Interview:
Your organisation is spearheading the debt mutual fund space and the creation of the first of its kind rescue fund if I can call it that. Can you explain to us the genesis of this idea and how it is going to work?
DP Singh: The corporate debt market development fund which has been announced by SEBI chairman after the SEBI board meeting and this was in discussion for the last one and half years.
In fact, this fund was announced by the finance minister two years back in the budget speech. So that is seeing the light of the day now and we are yet to get the official confirmation from SEBI but as the discussions are going on, I think this one will be up and running in the coming one and a half to two months.
The genesis of this fund is when we had some credit events earlier in 2008, and thereafter, and very recently when there were some issues regarding one of the fund house’s credit issues.
So, at that point of time, there was a run of the fund. Lots and lots of people came out for redemption out of fear. So that creates a problem because whenever such a situation happens, there is generally a liquidity crunch in the market, and nobody is ready to buy these securities and buyers are not there.
So, how to take care of that? How to take care of the redemptions which are coming in our way? So, for that it was thought, rather than fund houses being dependent upon the other players in the financial market or on the banks, why not create a fund which will take care of it, so that everything happens smoothly.
The 2008 financial crisis if I am not mistaken, the RBI had to step in to give a little liquidity?
DP Singh: RBI had to step in, they opened a special repo window where they asked banks to give credit lines to the mutual fund by buying their securities, and that was issue and this happened again also, when RBI had to step in to tell banks to open the credit lines for the mutual funds.
But those are not the things which should be done at that time in the crisis situation. How to avoid these kinds of situations and how to create a system where any such event is handled smoothly? This is a great idea. This is already prevalent in the developed markets.
How is this going to work? So, it's going to be mutual funds have skin in the game and you can draw as much as you put in, is that how it works?
DP Singh: No. This is a percentage of your AUM has to be put in by the fund houses out of their own money. Everybody has a net worth and we will put a percentage.
Suppose today my debt fund portfolio is let’s say, Rs 1 lakh crore, so, I will be putting 0.50% of that. So, this is an example, not based on the actual numbers, that's yet to be notified.
So, at present it's going to be around Rs 3,000-3,500 crore fund, which will be put in by the fund houses and thereafter government is facilitating a credit line by issuing a guarantee through NTGS and GCT, which is an organisation which gives guarantee on behalf of the government and that will be given 90% of that where 10% will be put in by the fund houses, 90% will be credit line which will be activated whenever such an event happens.
So, this Rs 3,000 crore whatever we will be putting up, will be run as an alternative investment fund as per the new chapter, which is going to be notified as dictated by the respected chairperson. So, that's how it is going to be. So, it will be there, whenever the credit event, as madam rightly said, with the push of button, this can be activated.
Who pushes that button?
DP Singh: SEBI
So SEBI takes that call and SBI mutual fund is just managing it?
DP Singh: We are just managing it. We are just the managers.
The other change with regard to the debt mutual fund space is the change in the taxation norms and that kicks in from the new financial year. Do you think that there will be a negative impact on the ability to sell these products?
DP Singh: See, there were three benefits of putting money in debt mutual funds, three major benefits. One, you are not getting the interest income, you are getting the capital gains, which continues as it is.
Okay, it's not a long-term capital gain after three years so on and so forth. But it's a short-term capital gain but it is a capital gain. The second benefit was that you are not paying any tax till the time you redeem it, and that benefit continues. The third benefit was if we have had it for more than three years as you get the benefit of indexation. So that has been withdrawn.
But the two major benefits still continue because the first management of having is a capital gain not as an interest income is the meaning, thereby that the tax liability will happen at the time of redemption.
So, one, you are deferring the payment of tax because in the fixed deposits or anywhere your TDS is deducted and even though income tax law allows that you can make the payment of tax at the time of maturity. But since the TDS is deducted every quarter, it becomes very difficult because it will come in under 26A and then how do you go and convince this thing give me a refund.
I will get a taxed, it becomes a problem, so everybody is paying is the keyword. So, that is a major benefit, and the third benefit is that debt funds are a cyclical thing.
Today, people who are putting in long duration debt funds are not putting because of the YTMs alone, they are playing around with this thing when the interest rates will come down, they will have the probability of good capital gains. That is not possible in fixed coupon products at all and fixed deposits at all.
Yes, they can go and buy security directly from the market. But then you don't get the benefit of portfolio, the risk is concentrated in one or two. When you are putting through mutual fund in a debt fund, your risk is in a diversified radius. They are doing pretty well. They are very, very strong.
There are very good risk management parameters which has been brought in by SEBI in the interest of investors. So, all these benefits they will not have and so comparing with the direct investment and the investment as NCDs or bonds, still the debt mutual funds score very, very high.
So, one benefit has been taken away but that’s not the end of the day and when I look at the number, when I do the deep dive at the numbers, how many people are getting a benefit of indexation, the number is very, very minuscule; and the second thing is the kind of education about debt mutual fund which has come up because of the media conversation, the way we are talking today, number of people are not even aware that the indexation benefits are available.
Now when something goes away, then people miss out. Some people are even now when they came from one of my friends who is in distribution that some of his clients came to him that why he didn't tell them in advance. They are going to know from media this is there.
Did you see a rush to debt mutual funds?
DP Singh: Not rush but yes, there was an interest we got good money, but it's not very, very widespread. Again, it's concentrated, the message goes and then acting upon that within a span of four or five days is not easy to mobilise funds. But yes, some of these smart players or some of the evolved wealth counters they have definitely.
Do think that there is going to be a need now to change the messaging and the strategy to educate people about debt mutual funds?
DP Singh: No, I will call it the other way around. It will become much easier now to talk about the debt funds because people are aware. Earlier everybody was sceptical, ‘don't touch mutual funds, it's like a creature, you will burn your fingers,’ and after the mutual fund sahi hai (mutual funds are right), that narrative went off.
Okay, now with these things happening. I feel as a marketeer, that my gut feels so people have now understood what debt mutual fund is. You don't have to start with the basics.
Today I don't even have to educate people about SIPs because everybody knows that. I don't have to do that because everyone knows about it. So maybe my work will become much easier because of so much media interaction, so much coverage, so many talks happening now, everyone who is the target audience understands the benefit of debt mutual funds and people have understood the benefit of asset allocation.
Earlier, especially in tier-II, tier-III towns, lots of intermediaries were selling only equity mutual funds. Now it will become easier for them to get a bigger wallet share partly into debt, partly into equity, partly into multi-asset kind of funds. So, it will become much easier for them.
Earlier they were not getting 100% of the surplus money with them, now it will become easier for them. Of course, we have to reach out to a greater number of intermediaries because we basically are B2B, we are not B2C type. Of course, with the direct class being there in Indian system, so, B2C is very important.
We will always welcome them; we will service them. But as the penetration is so low, even if I want, I cannot reach out to so many people.
And you will depend on intermediaries
DP Singh: This partnership is going on very, very smoothly.
Speaking about another aspect that the SEBI chairperson spoke about which was the total expense ratio. Do you have any thoughts at this point?
DP Singh: I don't know what is in their mind but of course, the economics comes at this level only. Now taking this example, I personally don't know what it is when they talk about asset class.
See, now we are the largest fund house, we will be having our very big equity assets, but a scheme of mine which is in a particular category is Rs 10,000 crore and suppose in that same category, another small fund is having a fund of Rs 25,000-30,000 crore and that these are real numbers.
If we go by asset class, our fund house with Rs 10,000 crore will be charging much less real expense ratio, than the expense ratio being charged by another fund house, which is very big in that particular category. So, it is the category only which has to be taken care of, not scheme, but category.
Moreover, economies of scale don't work because of the fixed rates of 7-8%. For a smaller fund house or for a bigger fund house or for the asset class higher or lower, there are no economies of scale because the brokerage is being paid, the assets being created, and the intermediary acquisition cost is the same.
If I am an intermediary, whether I am distributing for SBI mutual fund or HDFC mutual fund or a very small mutual fund, which is having Rs 10,000 crore, the acquisition cost is equal. So, it doesn't make sense.
So, going by this logic, we will say that when LIC should be charging the least premium and the SBI should be charging the minimum rate of interest. So, I think that doesn't work that way. I really don't know what is there, there are some issues, and it is too early to talk about that.
From what I understand, there's going to be a conversation.
DP Singh: That will happen. One good thing about SEBI is that now they are talking, and they are understanding the point of view. They are taking the view; they are just not giving the regulation.
I think particularly for SBI Mutual Fund, one thing that could skew, especially equity platform, would be the fact that a large amount of monies come into your ETF, through the property/equity fund, so that could skew things completely.
DP Singh: I think they are understanding this. When the conversation happens that they know, and they will be listening, and they will be taking a very positive decision.
So, I am telling you, whatever the impression is outside, SEBI is absolutely reachable, they listen to the participants, and they are taking very rational decisions.
Private equity players now able to promote mutual funds. Do you think that this is a positive step? Do you think that consolidation could possibly take place as a result of the introduction of new players?
DP Singh: Consolidation cannot be regulatory requirement but from regulatory point of view more the players, better innovations, better our products, when everybody comes with a different type of expertise.
Why not more choice to the investor and see there are thousands of niches of investors, niche of geographies, so, the more the merrier. If somebody has a particular thought process and they want to put it in and they want to put their skin in the game and they feel that their strategy will work better, and it is passing through the regulatory filters. Why not?
So, they must have acted on some feedback. We must be requiring and more than that. They have also read self-sponsored mutual fund as well we have talked about. We are yet to see the fine print, but all these are positive steps.
We are speaking at the close of the financial year. How has that financially have been for you? How do you rate it, because the environment has been challenging, hasn't it?
DP Singh: There are two things. It is a sunrise factor because penetration is very low, a greater number of people are coming. But from the profitability revenue point of view if we look at it over the period of time, profitability has been under suppression always.
See 10 years for now, the weighted average profit of the industry was around 60 basis point which has come down to 16 to 18 basis points, which has come down to one-third already.
So, if you look at a very large player and are not making even 15-16 basis points as profit, it is not very good business but the larger the size, it becomes very difficult for this type of player to do it.
But in any case, smaller or bigger, the intermediate cost is going to be high, it's very difficult for a player because everything is so transparent, a particular percentage of the TER or distributable TERs goes to the intermediate. So, the higher the TER, the higher the pay-out necessity.
It's not the manufacturing-driven companies, the distributor-driven industry. So going from that angle I think more players are always welcome.
There's no doubt about it and see things are going to be good only and sunrise industry from the investor's point of view that more and more people are going to join the bandwagon of the major funds.
You said this at the start of the interview, that you still think that distributor-driven model is going to be the way forward. At what point do you anticipate that people will come off their own volition, choose the direct platform and will that change the model for mutual funds?
DP Singh: Let me clarify. I didn't say it's going to be the intermediary or distributed-driven model. Distributors have enough number of people because penetration is so low, both will grow.
Distribution-led business will grow, and direct business will also grow. The percentages may vary here and there but the absolute number for any distributor, anybody, can grow at a very, very healthy rate of 30 to 40% and does that mean that the direct business will not grow.
The direct business will grow much faster. So, there's enough business for everybody on the plate. We have to welcome direct business but there are intermediaries if they are welcomed by the investors in spite of paying higher costs, if they are able to create value, they are able to take care of money in a very active manner and they are rewarded.
There are examples where some of the investors have moved from direct plan to regular plans also, so, there are so many who have moved from regular to direct plan, but there are examples where people have moved from direct to regular also when they are getting a good wealth manager, a good distributor, who is able to convince them that I will add value for you.
But the contention and the worry are the bias that you might have as a distributor to say that I am getting a higher share here of profit, getting a higher amount of brokerage, why should I not sell this and it's a good scheme, between scheme A and scheme B, the performance might be 30 basis points apart, why should I not choose this?
DP Singh: That's where the regulatory thing come in and today the regulatory environment is such that with every increase in size, the TER is automatically coming down.
Just to give you an example, our weighted average expense ratio in equity fund was around 2.05% five years ago, and we have just come down to 1.6%. It is 45 basis points decrease because of the size.
So, this is automatically happening. So, naturally if I am charging 160, my distribution cost will be equally, that's very well-set system in place and then second, see very low level.
Yes, there is a possibility that there could be a bias, but at the same time, they have to create value, there will be very, very short-term and if they are just selling a product which is giving higher pay, a good scheme or something and then of course, nobody will judge it.
But if you're selling a scheme which is not a good scheme, but just because of the higher brokerage, it's not a very sustainable model. Today the evolved distributor, the good distributor, they don't look at it. They look at the performance and the investor centricity in any business till the time the end user interests are taken into mind.
The other things are very, very short-term and eventually these are the self-killing kind of policies nobody can survive.
Speaking of the Reserve Bank of India monetary policy review, would you call it, would you say that we are almost at the peak?
DP Singh: See, what happens in these cases, you generally go with the majority and majority saying so and there are always surprises, we don't know and how the geopolitical positions are taken.
But yes, the majority is saying so that this could be the last because even Powell has said that they will have one more of 10 basis points and it was so candid. Thereafter, then it doesn't leave any questions whether they will be able to do that or not, It will depend upon the situation at that point of time.
What according to you is the best approach heading into the new financial year for those looking at investing in debt mutual funds?
DP Singh: See, debt mutual fund is a good way to have it and today any investor should have a very, very good mix of allocation towards the debt and equity both.
Debt in my view, any individual will be better getting into through a mutual fund route because of two things. Active management which will happen at the fund manager level without impacting his taxation and all, that can be taken care of, expense ratios are very, very reasonable and they will tend to get the valuation on daily basis, and they will enjoy the liquidity.
Now against this, whether going direct to the bonds of this thing, I will always prefer not, because I am in the industry and because of the hard work being done by the fund managers and making the liquidity available at the push of button on a digital asset or just giving the redemptions the next day in your account. So that kind of ease is not there.
Do you think that that there will be a move towards hybrid because there are few schemes that will not fall under the ambit of this?
DP Singh: The hybrids in any case were there. For example, conservative hybrids, we are the ones who have been propagating this for a very, very long time. This is a very healthy fund.
We have the largest fund of the conservative hybrids which puts 75% into debt and 25% into equity and 75% into debt is being raised very actively. So, the idea is to give high return on the fixed coupon product return and provide liquidity.
So now the existing conservative hybrid fund, that portion of the tax efficiency is gone because of the indexation but otherwise 75-25% still exists.
But there are few hybrid funds which will continue to enjoy.
DP Singh: Balance advantage fund is there, equity saving fund is there. They will continue to enjoy this and will become more lucrative, more active but then you have to take some risk in this, otherwise in debt funds people are taking zero kind of market risk. An argument they were taking interest not taking market risk. Here you have to take a market risk on the equity.
But then it does not make sense to choose a fund just because of the tax aspect of it.
DP Singh: The taxation will never be the point, you have to look at the asset class. So, and the second thing is, if you are making income/profit, only then you are paying your income tax, in any case is a part of the ecosystem.