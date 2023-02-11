The Mutual Fund Show: How RBI Rate Hike Impacts Debt Investments

Amit, your initial thoughts and what kind of investor should and what kind of investor should not go in for this, if at all, you recommend this one?

Amit Bivalkar: If you go back in history, the year 2000, you had the 8% RBI tax-free bonds which used to come for a period of 10-12-15 years. I think if you are comparing this with credit quality, then you have the highest quality here because we are having the government of India papers.

My only concern with target maturity versus fixed maturity plans is that in a target maturity, you might have lumpy investors come in or go out. So, you might have a mark-to-market impact, which you might see on a temporary basis if you are not holding it till maturity. But in case of a fixed maturity plan, you cannot enter, or you cannot exit.

So, you cannot do anything about your portfolio and therefore where there is mark-to-market in debt, your portfolio is actually like a soap, the greater number of times you touch it the smaller it becomes.

So, if you have an FMP versus a target maturity fund, I will prefer a fixed maturity plan because then I stay put all through. In a target maturity fund, if there are large exits and even though it's a government of India paper, on a bad day, you might have less liquidity and more redemptions, you might have NAV which might get shot down.

That might be a good day to enter, but people who are staying in the fund might have a shot temporarily on that day. If you are holding it to maturity, you need not worry about what is happening to your investments, mark-the-market thing gets evened out by the end of the tenure.

Who is it beneficial to, I think anybody who is at the 30% plus tax bracket. Anybody who is getting 7% assured return because this is like the target maturity, we will get that particular return at the end of the tenure and plus because of indexation, you might end up getting a 6.8-7.2% kind of a tax-free return, if the indexation stays at 4%.

So, if you are looking at such kind of an instrument and you don't need liquidity for 10 years, you want to build a debt portfolio for 10 years, then you can clearly go and lock it. Why I am saying for people at 30% plus tax bracket because for people at 10-20% most of the banks are offering 7.8-7.9% today on the fixed deposits and as we go into the first quarter of the next financial year, I think this will add some more basis point for the fixed deposit holders.

So interestingly, if you are getting calls from people last year for loans, this year the calls are for deposits rather than for loans. So, I think the rates are going to go up and therefore people in the 10-20% bracket, fixed deposit might still be a better alternative. For people in the 30% plus, such kind of funds can give you a better post tax return, although I prefer FMP or a target maturity fund.