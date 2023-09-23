The Mutual Fund Show: How Multi-Asset Funds Help In Portfolio Diversification
Multi-asset funds shield cautious investors from market volatility, say experts.
Multi-asset allocation funds are suitable for investors who are not well-versed with equity investing and are cautious on market fluctuations and chase past performance for growth, according to experts.
"There are very few investors who have the temperament or the resilience to live to equity fluctuation and valuations," Kalpen Parekh, managing director and chief executive officer of DSP Mutual Fund, told BQ Prime.
"Large asset allocation funds, multi-asset funds, offer a very disciplined way of investing in tomorrow's winning asset classes and not just in yesterday's winning asset classes," he said.
He explained that there are two types of investors—those who are able to take advantage of corrections and those who panic from corrections.
"So, asset allocation strategies, multi-asset allocation funds are suitable for the second group of investors, and if we were to look at the entire universe of investors that we see investing in any asset class or in mutual funds, most of us tend to be the second group where we chase past performance," Parekh said.
Multi-asset allocations can have gold and global stocks in the portfolio which have low or negative correlation. Although, "when you mix them, they actually increase the ability to withstand fluctuations, because they fall much lesser when markets go through sharp drawdowns, but they don't compromise too much," Parekh said.
Five Key Asset Classes
"As an investor, you can primarily invest in five places only, which is Indian equities, international equities, debt fixed income, gold, and real estate," said Nikhil Kothari, director of Etica Wealth. Such asset classes do not work in tandem, but a varied portfolio brings down the risk substantially and, on an average, gives better than an average return, he said.
He highlighted that markets are not linear but volatile, and said equities as an asset class will outperform most other asset classes over a 10-year horizon. However, there may be a period when equities may not perform for two or three years, according to him.
"So, if you are an investor, when you get panic in those timeframes, then multi-asset funds work perfectly for you because here you will have different asset classes, and even if equities are not performing, either gold will outperform or fixed income may outperform," he said.
Gauging Performance
When it comes to gauging the performance of a multi-asset fund, Kothari said an investor needs to look at a fund which has been consistent over a period of time.
"You should look at a fund which can change equity allocation based on the valuation of the market, who will invest in international equities, in gold, in debt and also in REITs up to a small portion," he said. "Look at a fund which has a very long history, who is consistent, who has an objective to invest across asset classes, and they are not only biased towards one asset class," he said.
Edited Excerpts From The Interview:
Why are you saying that having a very large equity allocation over the long-term is not necessarily the best approach to take?
Kalpen Parekh: Actually, I think we say that over a very long period of time, equity has been proven to be the best asset class, but only for a few countries. In fact, a couple of days back we published one data point for all the emerging market countries since the beginning of 2000. In their local currency accounts their equity markets actually underperformed in gold and this is actually a bit startling.
Now this has some start point and end point bias because 2000, was in a way a bubble peak for emerging markets and then they had sharp currency drawdowns. India has been one of the very few countries where there has been policy stability, there has been macro stability barring few years here and there because of which our currency has remained stable, and we have had good entrepreneurship where profits pools go back to shareholders.
In many emerging market countries, first of all, profit pools are shallow, or not consistently growing and they do not go back to shareholders. So, India has been in a way, an outlier, apart from U.S., where for long periods of time, equities have actually delivered 6 to 7% or rather 5 to 6% extra return over inflation. There's no point in looking at returns only in macro terms like 15% or 20%, ultimately how much more do we want over inflation is what matters.
So, India and U.S. have delivered very good long-term secular returns for their equity shareholders. But in this journey, this journey is laced with periods of 20 to 40% price falls in between. Every two-three-years there is a 20% price fall. Every seven to eight years, there is a 30 to 40% price fall, the reasons would be different. The reason could be international prices. It could be local prices; it could be currency net corrections. We don't know and I cannot forecast what the next reason also would be or when the next correction would be.
Now there are two types of investors, one who don't get affected whatsoever by these corrections, who in fact, enjoy these corrections, who rejoice in these corrections and were able to take advantage of this correction by actually investing more or looking through them. So that’s the first group of investors for whom equity is the best asset class.
There is another group of investors who panic from corrections, who think that when prices are falling, I should get out of the market and actually they end up distracting or hurting their asset allocation or skewing it away from being in equity when prices actually have become cheaper.
So, asset allocation strategies, multi-asset allocation funds are suitable for the second group of investors and if we were to look at the entire universe of investors that we see investing in any asset class or in mutual funds, most of us tend to be the second group where we chase past performance.
There are very few investors who have the temperament or the resilience to live to equity fluctuation and valuations and which is why we feel for people at large asset allocation funds, multi-asset funds, offer a very disciplined way of investing in tomorrow's winning asset classes and not just in yesterday's winning asset classes. That is exactly the reason why we believe that till you do not become a pro at equity investing on your own, till you cannot digest fluctuation and volatility on your own, take advantage of multi-asset allocation funds.
Now what does multi-asset mean here, we also are introducing asset class like gold and global stocks in the portfolio and these two asset classes in the long-term have again given returns closer to what Nifty would have given over a full cycle, but they behave many times in opposite direction, they have low or negative correlation.
So, without compromising on the long term, accurate/absolute returns that each of these asset classes give, when you mix them, they actually increase the ability to withstand fluctuations, because they fall much lesser when markets go through sharp drawdowns, but they don't compromise too much and that is what I do multi-asset funds.
I think a lot of investors think that if they diversify, either through a market capitalisation strategy, or otherwise, they are diversified, and they can protect that downside but the data that you have shared suggests that that doesn't necessarily pan out.
Kalpen Parekh: That is not diversification in the first place. Remember, when you are buying stocks, you are buying stocks period, whether they are large-cap, mid-cap, small-cap, that's not true diversification.
In fact, they give you the same risk of equities. When in 2008, the markets crashed, Nifty fell by 57%, small-cap index fell by 70%. So where is the diversification? So, when you are buying stocks, there is no diversification and when you are buying bonds, all bonds will fall more or less in the same pattern.
So, diversification truly means diversifying into asset classes which are actually friends of each other, which means they go in opposite direction at different points in time. So, the period from 2003 to 2007, equities, had a blockbuster move, Nifty went up seven times, small-cap went up 15 times but in those four years, interest rates actually rose back in India and bonds did not deliver and gold was just marginally going up.
From 2008 peak till 2013, Nifty first fell by 50% then doubled back, so it came back to the same value and in the next four years went nowhere. Six years of zero return, gold went up 350%. So, that's diversification and low correlation, when one asset class zigs, the other zags, they don't move in the same direction.
Yesterday, after the great victory that we had and when Mohd. Siraj took six wickets, I asked my son if you were to build a team, how many Mohd. Siraj, will you have and thankfully he did not say I want all 11 because that is not diversification in different types of scenarios. So, good diversification means that you will never own the best performing asset class only but it also means you will never end up owning the worst performing asset class completely.
So, it always will give you a middle of the pack returns and in some patches, it will give you the best return also, but the benefit of diversification is what Morgan House says beautifully, that it creates a design which allows you to stay invested for long periods of time and if you keep/retain assets for long periods of time compounding is taken care of and automatically the wealth creation happens.
The challenge with single asset class investing is we always change the asset class which has done well yesterday, but my money was not invested yesterday, I am getting invested today. So, when Nasdaq did very well in 2020, a lot of money went to global stocks and global funds but the next one year it underperformed, when small-cap and mid-cap is doing well today and money is coming today, it should have come one year back, two years back, only then will you want those returns.
I think these are not easy nuances for consumers to understand and which is why even mixing these asset classes in a certain proportion.
Is it also the tax aspects that prove to be a benefit over the long term?
Kalpen Parekh: So, the first thing that you said so even for me today let’s say, my equity exposure has got tilted to 73 right now, ideally, I could rebalance it, if I had been disciplined. I may end up rebalancing it either out of laziness, out of you know being busy with a lot of other things or out of greed.
Right now, there is a greedy element inside me saying that run with the market, stocks are rising, flows are coming in, so I am justifying to my own self rationally or irrationally saying that let this asset allocation continue. So, I may not even do the right thing as I am supposed to do.
Whereas in a fund where there is a structure well defined, it says that whenever certain thresholds are crossed, rebalancing will have to happen without informing and that is the beauty of discipline that the structure will keep rebalancing whenever any asset class causes certain outlier returns in a current cycle.
Secondly, when I do it on my own or when we as investors on our own, we end up incurring transaction charges or tax cost and the loss of compounding on the amount of tax that gets calculated in every rebalancing. In the last few years what has happened is asset class cycles have also become very fast and short. So, a lot of times you may want to rebalance faster than in prior regimes.
So, all these rebalances, if you want to make them tax efficient, a mutual fund constructor allows you to do that, and gives you the benefit of scientific disciplinary rebalancing with reasonably low cost and superior tax efficiency.
Equity can go anywhere between 30% to 80%, but I believe that you generally have around that 50% mark, is that right?
Kalpen Parekh: Let me explain, in our design we created leeway to go to certain extreme points or only in extreme situations, but at large, we believe in discipline. We believe in structure, we believe in emphasising things upfront because we believe that discipline is superior to all of us as individuals while we are talented, we hope to always do better, but we are always learnt that discipline works better.
But portfolio stocks for example, let’s say today to deploy the portfolio would have around 40 to 50% in Indian stocks, around 25% in global stocks, so collectively give around 70% weight to equities overall. But there are two types of equities, global as well as domestic and why does equity demand a better tilt, or a higher tilt is because generally in the long-term equities beat inflation or they give you real rate of return.
So, all points in time equities will be closer to around 60 to 70%. Only then because it is multi-asset it should do justice to other asset classes. So, gold minimum will be 10, bonds minimum will be 10. But at this point in time, we also believe that stocks generally are richer than what we would have loved them to be, valuations are higher than you know what gives us significant comfort from our safety point of view.
Instead of 80% stocks, you will be 60% stocks or maybe 65% stocks, the balance gap will get filled up by bonds and gold and why so because bonds yields have also risen in the last 18 months very sharply. We are very comfortable with Indian bond yields at 7.5% with a very balanced macro, bond yields are now giving us a reasonable cushion over inflation.
We have real rates of almost 2.5%, highest ever probably in this regime in across any country we have a reasonably high amount of real weight. Gold again as an asset class over the last 10 years has gone nowhere to go. The last one or two years it has done well but 10-year return of gold compared to equity is half, very low at 25 the equity has given very similar returns. So, in a way gold has delivered lesser than its potential and we would like to invest in asset class, which is currently earning lower returns so that when future returns come it is meaningful to be there in our portfolio.
So, it is comfortable right now to add 65-70 stocks, 15 bonds and gold. Let’s say something like Covid happened and the market scratched by 40%, valuation are at 14-15 times or even cheaper at times is when you say that okay now there is more of safety in equities because margin of safety is there, valuations have come down of course at that time headlines will be very negative, a new flow will be very clear, we may not even know how the economy is going to be but that’s when you get cheap prices. So only at such extreme price we will increase equity.
Likewise, if equities go into a bubble zone