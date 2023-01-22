The Mutual Fund Show: How ELSS Can Sweeten Your Tax Savings

Prableen, I will start with you, because I think the foremost question everybody's going to have right now, both those who just entered the workforce and those who made these investments before is how does the ELSS stack up against the various other options that are currently available?

Prableen Bajpai: So, I think there are four, five popular investment options in India when it comes to Tax Saving. I think the number one thing the Public Provident Fund and followed by the Employee Provident Fund and these two belong to the fixed income basket that we have, because we know that this is the rate of return that we are going to get, seven point one and eight point one % currently on both of these. Then of course, we have a lot of these investment and insurance linked options, which is really not a great idea, especially when we are looking at long-term investments. So, I leave that out, but of course, they are available. Then, of course, is the NPS which gives us, you know, different combinations of Corporate Bonds of Government Securities and Equity. But again, there is a limited % percentage to which equity investments are available, going up to a maximum of 75%. Then we have of course, the Tax Savers, the Mutual Funds and of course, the fixed income, the first two products, the PPF and EPF are we know that we have a guaranteed return on them. We have tax exemptions even at the time of maturity of the product, but these two are not growth assets. These two are fixed income products and what we have in the growth asset basket is partially NPS and Mutual funds. In terms of return matrix, if we look at somebody who's starting off with their careers today or has been investing, you know, looking at tax saving options as a long-term investment option.

Let's consider a time period of let’s say for 30 years, if you started around 25 and are investing till 55 to your retirement or PPF at seven point one % can actually build up a corpus of one point five crores, EPS at eight point one. I am taking an eight can build up a corpus of one point eight three crores, of course, higher.

NPS, I am taking it at 10% because it's a combination of these different assets. It can create about two point seven one and with NPS we also have the additional 50,000 which can be made, so it makes it about two lakhs in a financial year. So, it can take us to about three point six one crores, but ELSS with a basic 12% assumption can give us a corpus of four point zero five crores, even after tax going by the current taxation it becomes a better option as compared to the others.

But of course, the choice of product depends on what is your you know, mandatory sort of deduction if you already have EPF through your employer. What is your overall investment bucket, you know, during the month, and of course, you know, what's your risk appetite, what are your goals. So, I think cumulatively all of it should be considered while picking the product.