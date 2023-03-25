The Mutual Fund Show: Here's Why PPFAS Holds 20% Cash In Flexi, Tax-Saver Schemes

Raunak, how much cash are you holding? And a lot of your peers in the industry are holding elevated levels of cash, you are holding more than most at around 20%, why is it that you are holding so much cash?

Raunak Onkar: So, the parameters of value investing have evolved over a period, but they basically remained the same from the point of view of discounting future cash flows today.

So, most people are aware of the idea of a discounted cash flow model, where we can discount company's future cash flow earnings to the current price, and we can get an estimate of what this company's price today should be, and whether it's a fair price that we are paying based on our expectation of how the future will be.

So, when you look at that, we definitely want companies to keep generating cash flow and keep growing in the sectors that they operate in. So, from that point of view, value investing doesn't change. The only thing that changes is how much the rest of the market is willing to pay for that future payoff.

So, when the rest of the market says that they will pay whatever it takes to participate in that opportunity and bid up the price of the shares today, then we step away from that particular transaction. We say okay, we will wait and watch till the prices come in our comfortable zone, and only then we will participate.

So, from that point of view, we have about 20% cash right now in the flexi-cap fund, and even close to the 20% tax saver fund that we manage. And there's a reason for that because we are not finding attractive valuations for the companies we like and that does not mean there are bad businesses out there, it's just that the good businesses are built up by the market and there's not a good opportunity to invest in them right now.

But the moment we find something interesting, we can allocate a significant chunk of that cash immediately. So, I will give you an example in the past where this has happened a couple of times, where I think somewhere during the late 2017-early 2018 period, when we had a mid and small-cap rally in our domestic markets, the domestic market was so elevated that we could not allocate meaningfully to the domestic market.

So, at that time, we were in fact in higher amounts of cash flows of 25% to 27% of cash at that period. But gradually as the markets cooled off, the valuations cooled off, we started deploying that cash and even the same situation happened just before the Covid pandemic hit us.

We had about 11 or 12% in cash in the portfolio, and that helped us participate in ideas as the market crashed immediately after the lockdowns began and some companies are always on our radar, and we are waiting for the right prices for those companies.

When we evaluated the companies won't be impacted in the longer-term too much, we were able to meaningfully participate in them because we had cash on our books. So, the cash is essentially residual. It is not something we strategize that we should have some amount of cash in the portfolio at all points in time. It is just residual and if you see the fact sheets immediately after the Covid lockdowns hit, we were at 0% cash at that time.

So, there's a wide range in terms of how we look at valuations and based on valuations we will essentially determine if we want more cash or less cash in the portfolio.