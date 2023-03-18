The Mutual Fund Show: Corporate Fixed Deposits Versus Debt Funds — Here's What To Consider

Vijai Mantri: Yes, I think people should examine it because what happens is that whenever people compare debt investing, they look at current FD rate and then compare the last one-two-three-year return of debt mutual fund.

In the rising interest rate scenario, last one to three-year return of debt mutual fund will not look good but the current FD rate would look good. So, investor will make a mistake saying that last couple of years return has not been good in debt mutual fund, current FD rate does look very good, so, let me go and put that money into bank FD.

That perhaps is not the right way to look at it because the current FD rate is the return you are going to get in future. Similarly, what we should be looking at was what the FD rate was one year, two years, even three years back and how the debt mutual fund has done. Even if you look at the last couple of years, debt mutual fund remained extremely competitive.

So, the right thing to look at is very simple, what is the time horizon for which you are looking at investing? One year, three years, five years whatever time period you look at, look at the bank FD rate or corporate FD rate available in the market right now and look at the comparison of similar maturity debt fund. So, for instance, 7 to 45 days or 90 days bank FD is around 4%. The competitive product is liquid fund where YTM is 7.2%.

What does it mean? Suppose you invest today for the next 30 to 45 days in bank FD, we are going to get perhaps close to 4% but in liquid fund you're going to get 7% plus kind of investment performance. Similarly, you could look at six month, nine month, 12-month period where the bank FD rate is 4.5%, maybe 5% and look at ultra short-term bond fund or money market fund where YTM is 7.5%.

It means that over the next six-nine to 12 months and that is the kind of investment performance you are going to get and you could look at one year, two year, three years where the bank FD rate could be anything between 6-7% or corporate FD rate which could be 7.5%.

But look at the competitive product available in the market. Low duration for one year product, YTM for it a floater, and low duration YTM is 775 to 780. If we look at credit fund, if we look at medium-term fund, if we look at the corporate bond fund, YTMs vary from 8% to 8.6%. So that is the kind of return you're going to get in future so when investing in debt mutual fund.

There is no point looking at the last one-two-three years return because that is not what you are going to get in future. What you are going to get in future is, what is the YTM of a debt mutual fund and currently debt mutual fund YTMs are far superior because just keep one thing in mind, in the bank FD, the bank decides the rate of interest, in the debt mutual fund market decides the rate of interest.

So, for instance, if you look at a bank one-year FD, it could be 5.5% or 6.5%. But the same bank corporate deposit certificate is available at 7.75% in the market, because that is a market-linked instrument.

So, debt mutual fund, if you put money in one-year FD, you are going to get 6 to 6.5%. But if you put money in a debt mutual fund which invests in bank CD, you are going to get to 775 basis points, that one needs to keep in mind.