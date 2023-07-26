The Music Is Slowing At The NIM Party For Banks

The high net interest margin party seems to be ending for the Indian banking system as more deposits get repriced. An overview of the Q1 earnings posted so far indicates a pattern that margin has fallen sequentially in the quarter ended June.

Among lenders who saw sequential compression on margin include ICICI Bank Ltd. (12 basis points), Federal Bank Ltd. (16 bps), Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd. (18 bps) and Yes Bank Ltd. (30 bps).

While HDFC Bank Ltd.'s margin stayed flat at 4.3%, lenders like IDBI Bank Ltd. and Union Bank of India reported an increase.

In the case of IDBI Bank, the rise in margin was partly due to a one-time benefit from a Rs 1,000 crore loan recovery reported during the first quarter. According to Rakesh Sharma, managing director and chief executive officer of IDBI Bank, the NIM continues to remain high at 3.94%, even if the lender was to exclude the one-time recovery.

The bank has guided that NIMs will remain at above 3.5% during the year.

A bank’s NIM is a key profitability indicator, which is reflected by the difference between a bank’s earning from interest rates on loans and the interest it pays on deposits.