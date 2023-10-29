The India-U.K. FTA And What It Means For Our Country — BQ Explains

Ahead of the expected Diwali deadline, the India-United Kingdom Free Trade Agreement is being negotiated as the two countries hold out on the fine print regarding Rules Of Origin, Intellectual Property Rights and market access for goods and services.

Investments are being negotiated separately through the Bilateral Investment Treaty, which is expected to be completed along with the FTA.

The Ministry of Commerce, at its monthly trade briefing earlier in October, maintained that the discussions are at an "advanced stage" and that "negotiations (are) going on to iron out the differences".

During the meeting at the G20 leaders summit, U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi agreed to expedite and seal the "ambitious" trade talks between the two countries. It was also expected that the two leaders would hold another bilateral meet when Sunak would visit India again. However, with no fixed date on Sunak's visit, and the negotiations still open, a new timeline for the completion of the FTA remains an open-ended question.

The countries are currently engaged in weekly talks as part of various high-level engagements, and both nations have expressed enthusiasm to close the negotiations on all 26 chapters of the trade talks.

Launched on Jan. 13, 2021, the India-U.K. FTA began its latest 13th round of negotiations on Sept. 18, 2023.