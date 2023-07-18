The India Opportunity: Why This Capex Cycle Is Superior Than 2003-08
Sanjeev Sharma and Madhusudan Kela explain what will drive India's multi-decadal capex cycle.
The current capital expenditure is more broad-based than the 2003–08 cycle, which is seeing increased participation by the small and medium enterprises in tier-2 and tier-3 cities, according to Sanjeev Sharma, managing director of ABB India Ltd.
Investments are focused in 23–24 market segments in comparison to a narrower four–five core sectors in the 2003–08 cycle, Sharma said during a panel discussion on Capitalising On Capex Cycle at BQ Prime's The India Opportunity summit in Mumbai on July 13.
Current Capex Cycle Vs 2003–08
The ongoing capex cycle is "qualitatively better" than the cycle seen in the early 2000s, MK Ventures Managing Director Madhusudan Kela said.
He underscored that there was still a "long way to go" to hit the peak of the current cycle, with the market depreciation currently standing at 1.6% as compared to the previous cycle's peak of 7.5%.
The 2003–08 cycle had high exuberance with easy lending norms and high capital availability, which would eventually lead to non-performing assets shooting up after 2010. In comparison, the balance sheets now have "improved meaningfully" especially for corporates and banks, according to Kela.
At its peak, the debt-equity in the earlier cycle stood at 85% in comparison to the current 54%, Kela said. He underscored that "borrowers have become far more responsible" and corporates now preferred to go debt-free.
In the current cycle, the distribution of investment is across the geography of India in tier-1, tier-2 and tier-3 cities, said Sanjeev Sharma, managing director of ABB India Ltd.
Sectors In Focus This Cycle
Kela said new sectors are causing a "disruption" and clean energy was now the reality. Sharma pointed out that half of the cash flows of oil and gas majors globally were allocated for transition to clean energy.
Domestically, Indian energy companies have also set ambitious targets for energy transition and this sector will likely be in focus in the current capex drive, they said.
Sharma claimed that about 70% of the buildings that would exist in 2030 were yet to be built, presenting huge opportunities in retail and commercial buildings to employ automation and sensorisation, which would result in increased energy efficiency. "Apart from clean energy, energy efficiency is also a big theme."
Data centres are also scaling up and are set to grow exponentially. In 2022, 650 megawatts of new centres were set up and by 2030, there may be a $23-billion investment in data centres alone. It may end up being a major player in the real-estate space, according to Sharma.
He said the value chain was spreading into the manufacturing sector, as SMEs substitute imported machines by assembling them domestically, according to Sharma. He underlined that tier-2 and tier-3 cities were turning out to be attractive low-cost locations for the SMEs to grow along the value chain.
Kela pointed out that the transport sector was also attracting huge investments, particularly in roads, railways and the aviation sector. Sharma said the railways was "just getting started" as it attracts the best of global and domestic players, and technology.
Watch the full panel discussion here: