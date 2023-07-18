The India Opportunity: Why This Capex Cycle Is Superior Than 2003-08

The ongoing capex cycle is "qualitatively better" than the cycle seen in the early 2000s, MK Ventures Managing Director Madhusudan Kela said.

He underscored that there was still a "long way to go" to hit the peak of the current cycle, with the market depreciation currently standing at 1.6% as compared to the previous cycle's peak of 7.5%.

The 2003–08 cycle had high exuberance with easy lending norms and high capital availability, which would eventually lead to non-performing assets shooting up after 2010. In comparison, the balance sheets now have "improved meaningfully" especially for corporates and banks, according to Kela.

At its peak, the debt-equity in the earlier cycle stood at 85% in comparison to the current 54%, Kela said. He underscored that "borrowers have become far more responsible" and corporates now preferred to go debt-free.

In the current cycle, the distribution of investment is across the geography of India in tier-1, tier-2 and tier-3 cities, said Sanjeev Sharma, managing director of ABB India Ltd.