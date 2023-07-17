The India Opportunity: Sunil Singhania, Saurabh Mukherjea And Nilesh Shah On What Lies Ahead
Three of India's top investment managers pick factors that will drive India's growth and what's the biggest risk.
Rising population with disposable incomes, so-called China's economic suicide, exponential digitisation and rapid financialisation of savings will shape India of the future. The only risk is policy that stifles ease of doing business.
That was the view of three of India's top investment managers at the The Road Ahead panel discussion during the opening session of BQ Prime's The Indian Opportunity Summit in Mumbai on July 13.
A growing population that can afford beyond ‘Roti, Kapda and Makaan’ (food-clothes-housing) is India’s big opportunity, said Abakkus Asset Manager LLP Founder Sunil Singhania.
"In the next ten years this 35-40% would be almost 65%, and there will be some population growth also," he said. "From roughly 45 crore Indians who can afford beyond 'roti-kapda-makaan', this number would be beyond Rs 100 crore."
This will impact consumption, infrastructure investments and in turn translate to growth in the Indian economy, according to him.
China's 'Economic Suicide' Is India's Gain
Three key factors have accelerated India's growth pace, according Saurabh Mukherjea, founder, Marcellus Investment Manager Pvt.
"India will witness a storm of change in the next decade. Financialisation happened in the space of three to four years with GST and demonetisation," he said.
Digitisation finance via UPI is showing exponential growth and financialisation will happen at a non-linear rate, he said. India will see $1-2 trillion of domestic investment inflows in the next decade."
And China’s "economic suicide" will trigger "exponential growth" for India’s key industries, Mukherjea said, referring to global supplying chain diversifying from the 'factory to the world'.
"Chinas’ economic suicide doesn’t have any precedence…If we go to Chennai, Bangalore, we can see the rate at which that is transforming India," Mukherjea said.
That, he said, will trigger "exponential growth" for Indian pharmaceutical, electronics, defence, medical device manufacturing industries.
Indian Economy Could Be 50 Times Bigger If...
The opportunity for India is unlimited, provided the country does not make missteps, said Nilesh Shah, managing director, Kotak Mahindra Asset Management Co.
“In a rising tide, every boat will get lifted. All you have to ensure is that you are not sitting in a boat which has a hole in it, otherwise that will sink," he said during the same discussion.
India's economy could be 50 times bigger if "all of us get the same environment as in the U.S." he said. The Silicon Valley and the U.S. score over India in encouraging entrepreneurship and ease of doing business, he said.
"As long as we don’t score self-goals and continue to encourage entrepreneurship, rising tide will lift. Whether it grows 5 times or 50 times it will all depend upon us."