The India Opportunity: Sunil Singhania, Saurabh Mukherjea And Nilesh Shah On What Lies Ahead

Rising population with disposable incomes, so-called China's economic suicide, exponential digitisation and rapid financialisation of savings will shape India of the future. The only risk is policy that stifles ease of doing business.

That was the view of three of India's top investment managers at the The Road Ahead panel discussion during the opening session of BQ Prime's The Indian Opportunity Summit in Mumbai on July 13.

A growing population that can afford beyond ‘Roti, Kapda and Makaan’ (food-clothes-housing) is India’s big opportunity, said Abakkus Asset Manager LLP Founder Sunil Singhania.

"In the next ten years this 35-40% would be almost 65%, and there will be some population growth also," he said. "From roughly 45 crore Indians who can afford beyond 'roti-kapda-makaan', this number would be beyond Rs 100 crore."

This will impact consumption, infrastructure investments and in turn translate to growth in the Indian economy, according to him.