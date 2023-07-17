The India Opportunity: Saurabh Mukherjea On How China's 'Economic Suicide' Is India's Big Gain
The shift away from China will create immense growth for multiple sectors in India, says founder of Marcellus Investment Managers.
China's "economic suicide" is an unprecedented phenomenon that is bringing benefits to India.
That's how Saurabh Mukherjea, founder and chief investment officer at Marcellus Investment Managers, describes the shift out of China as companies globally diversify supply chains. That, along with financialisation and exponential digitisation, is set to shape the country's trajectory over the next decade, Mukherjea said during the panel discussion on 'India: The Road Ahead' at BQ Prime's India Opportunity Summit in Mumbai on July 13.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government is offering incentives to boost manufacturing in India, giving an alternative to global companies looking to move factories out of China after disruption caused by the pandemic and Russia's Ukraine invasion.
"Tomorrow, the world's largest machine tool plant goes live in Bangalore," Mukherjea said. The plant belongs to a Kolkata-based unlisted company and spans 2.2 lakh square feet. Three factories adjacent to each other will begin operations on the same site, with the facility being fully occupied, he said.
Till now, China was home to the world's largest machine tools plant for the last decade, covering an area of 2 lakh square feet, he said. "This is the impact that China's economic suicide is having on India."
The shift away from China will create immense growth for India's multiple sectors including pharmaceutical, electronics, defence and medical device manufacturing, according to Mukherjea.
All this will trigger a "storm of change" in India in the next decade. “I doubt even China would have seen what we are going to see in the next 10 years or so."