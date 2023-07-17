The India Opportunity: Saurabh Mukherjea On How China's 'Economic Suicide' Is India's Big Gain

China's "economic suicide" is an unprecedented phenomenon that is bringing benefits to India.

That's how Saurabh Mukherjea, founder and chief investment officer at Marcellus Investment Managers, describes the shift out of China as companies globally diversify supply chains. That, along with financialisation and exponential digitisation, is set to shape the country's trajectory over the next decade, Mukherjea said during the panel discussion on 'India: The Road Ahead' at BQ Prime's India Opportunity Summit in Mumbai on July 13.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government is offering incentives to boost manufacturing in India, giving an alternative to global companies looking to move factories out of China after disruption caused by the pandemic and Russia's Ukraine invasion.