The India Opportunity: S Naren On Why Innovation Does Not Always Make Money

Innovation need not be associated with creating massive money-making opportunities, according to S Naren, chief investment officer at ICICI Prudential AMC.

There are instances where the true value of innovation lies beyond monetary gains, said Naren in a panel discussion on 'Investing In Mega Trends' at BQ Prime's India Opportunity Summit in Mumbai on July 13.

Citing the example of online payment, an area that many might have perceived as a massive money-making opportunity. However, he pointed out how the Indian government, together with individual business owners, took a different approach by making online payment services accessible to the masses for free.

With online payment services becoming free, the business model that many companies had initially relied upon for profit-making was disrupted, Naren said. As a result, these companies had to pivot and shift their focus to the lending sector, he said.

"What was very easy to create a $100 billion profit-making company turned out to be not a profit-making company, as the government worked beautifully and created a set-up where no one could make," he said.

"So, sometimes innovations need not make money," Naren said. "But the social good of payments in India is so phenomenal that you can't measure it in the form of the fact that people have not made money out of payments."