The India Opportunity: Raamdeo Agrawal, Manish Chokhani Say Power Of Holding Is Key To Creating Wealth
The power of holding investment positions in the equity market is a hallmark of a successful investor, say veteran stock pickers.
The power of holding investment positions in the equity market is a hallmark of a successful investor, according two of India's veteran stock pickers.
"The real power comes from holding, identification of companies and bet-sizing," Manish Chokhani, director of Enam Holdings Pvt., said at a discussion on Mental Model For Taking Large Bets at BQ Prime's The Indian Opportunity summit in Mumbai on July 13. "That ability to hold on and see is what I call terminal value."
Raamdeo Agrawal, chairperson of Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd., cited impatience as a risk. "Just becoming impatient will not help your portfolio at all. That you have to mentally get reconciled with."
It's Okay To Sell 30% Down From Peak
Investors should not look at selling at the top as it is difficult to identify, Chokhani. Once the markets surge, he advises investors to switch from the fundamental to the technical side to get a better idea on when to sell, he said.
"When you have a fundamental pick and it's going up, shift to the technical side and you now see what the market is telling you," he said. "Don't sell on rising tops and rising bottoms, sell on the way down. It is okay to sell 30% down from the peak."
Chokhani said the investor should be cautious when there is too much buying of equities and prices go off the charts. "That's the time you should be selling," he said. "But I would sell, sit for three months because the urge to reinvest quickly is very high."
Agrawal also suggests looking for what he calls "management tailwinds". "Business tailwind can be figured out through financial statements. You have to see if the management has competence and passion to grab the market share."
And he advises to diversify the portfolio. "Keep allocation at a level where you don’t bother about it. I am a voracious buyer, and invest 2.5-3% of corpus on one bet."
India Has Compounding Opportunities
Investors should re-deploy the capital gains accrued in stocks back into the equity markets since India provides a compounded investment opportunity, Agrawal said. An investor may lose out on a potential opportunity after just booking profit should the market move up by 20–30% in the coming months, Agrawal said.
"You have to remember that what has worked for me is 100% invested all the time," Agrawal said. "If a stock has done well or is not doing well, I am getting bigger. Yes, I do change, but I remain invested in one stock or the other."