The India Opportunity: Raamdeo Agrawal, Manish Chokhani Say Power Of Holding Is Key To Creating Wealth

The power of holding investment positions in the equity market is a hallmark of a successful investor, according two of India's veteran stock pickers.

"The real power comes from holding, identification of companies and bet-sizing," Manish Chokhani, director of Enam Holdings Pvt., said at a discussion on Mental Model For Taking Large Bets at BQ Prime's The Indian Opportunity summit in Mumbai on July 13. "That ability to hold on and see is what I call terminal value."

Raamdeo Agrawal, chairperson of Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd., cited impatience as a risk. "Just becoming impatient will not help your portfolio at all. That you have to mentally get reconciled with."