The India Opportunity: It's The Golden Period To Set Up A Business, Says Manish Chokhani

India is going through a "golden period" that is ripe for the young to set up new businesses, according to Manish Chokhani.

Today, everyone wants to set up a family office, everyone wants to be in the stock market, Chokhani, director at Enam Holdings Pvt., said during a panel discussion on taking large bets at The India Opportunity Summit on July 13.

"In our times, stock market was pariah, now everyone wants to do that. The contrarian thing now is to build a business," he said. "The opportunity for wealth creation in something you can own 100% of is far crazier than buying 2.5% of something that is fairly well-discovered."