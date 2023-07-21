The India Opportunity: It's The Golden Period To Set Up A Business, Says Manish Chokhani
The current time is serving one the opportunity to create wealth with 100% ownership.
India is going through a "golden period" that is ripe for the young to set up new businesses, according to Manish Chokhani.
Today, everyone wants to set up a family office, everyone wants to be in the stock market, Chokhani, director at Enam Holdings Pvt., said during a panel discussion on taking large bets at The India Opportunity Summit on July 13.
"In our times, stock market was pariah, now everyone wants to do that. The contrarian thing now is to build a business," he said. "The opportunity for wealth creation in something you can own 100% of is far crazier than buying 2.5% of something that is fairly well-discovered."
Chokhani said the 100th listed company in India has a market cap of about $8 billion, with the promoter owning half of it. So, choosing to set up something new can be more rewarding than investing for a small percentage of a business that is fairly discovered.