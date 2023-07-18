The India Opportunity: Is Consolidation Of Profitability A Threat To Small Firms?

Big companies accounting for a substantial percentage of the country's overall profit is a big challenge for smaller businesses that are compelled to re-evaluate their options, according to Saurabh Mukherjea of Marcellus Investment Managers Pvt.

"Typically, when you join up a country, it is the small regional player who suffers as they have to face up to the national giant," founder and chief investment officer of Marcellus, said in a panel discussion on India: The Road Ahead at BQ Prime's India Opportunity Summit in Mumbai on July 13.

As India rises to become the fifth largest economy, improved infrastructure drives interconnectivity, and businesses will adapt while larger players capitalise on this connectivity to displace local competitors, according to Mukherjea. The transformative impact of enhanced connectivity created expansion opportunities and altered the dynamics between larger and local players, he said.

Consolidation has been stark. The Marcellus' founder cited data from 2008 that 20 of the largest listed companies contributed just 25% of the nation's profits. That, according to Mukherjea, has surged to 80%.

HDFC Bank Ltd. alone contributed approximately 8–9% of the country's profits, he said to underscore the significant influence of large corporations.

Mukherjea warned that this trend posed challenges for millions of smaller businesses that previously thrived in an economy with limited connectivity. They are now compelled to reevaluate their options, he said.

Mukherjea drew parallels with the development of countries like the U.S., Japan and South Korea. These nations experienced a shift in productive resources from numerous small players to highly automated, efficient and well-capitalised giant firms.