The India Opportunity: Financials Take Centerstage In Bull Market, Says Manish Chokhani

Playing the bull run with a focus on high beta sectors, especially cyclicals and particularly the financials, is the strategy preferred by Manish Chokhani of Enam Holdings.

"The centerpiece of the Indian bull market is actually financials," Chokhani, director at Enam Holdings, said on the sidelines of the BQ Prime India Opportunity Summit on July 13.

According to him, the beneficiaries, whether catering to the retail consumer or engaging with corporations in infrastructure and commodities, are ultimately banks, insurance companies, asset management firms and stock exchanges.

For individual investors who are not opting for systematic investment plans, he suggested exploring mid-cap companies that offer the potential for accelerated earnings growth as they tend to outpace larger companies and potential expansion in price-to-earnings multiples.

Although such opportunities may not be readily available, he said investors could pursue this route.

Potential For Earnings Acceleration

While Chokhani did not favour small or mid-cap stocks over large-cap stocks, he said it was important to seek companies with the potential for expansion and better earnings acceleration compared with the market benchmark.

"So if we think the market earnings will grow by 15%, if I can get a company growing at 20% or 25% a year and if the market multiple is 20, and I can get a company at a multiple of 15, and they are available, then naturally you will beat the market by a factor of something, especially if the company does well for three to four years and you have ability to hold."

Chokhani spoke about the asymmetrical nature of investment bets and the significance of factors such as obtaining a high growth company with a favourable return on equity at a comparatively lower multiple. Assessing the opportunity size and underlying drivers becomes crucial in making informed investment decisions, he said.

Wealth Creation

When it comes to wealth creation, Chokhani outlined the approach of narrowing down the investment universe to around 150 companies from 500.

Out of these 150 companies, Chokhani said that 30 of them would account for half of India's market capitalisation, making them well-discovered and well-researched investments. While they may offer wealth preservation, Chokhani expects that the most significant wealth creation opportunities lie in the next 75 companies. "The bulk of the money comes in what I call quartile three, which is the next 75," he said.

If one identifies companies ranked between 50 and 100, it is possible that one or two of them may experience substantial growth and eventually become large-cap companies, similar to the success story of Bajaj Finance Ltd., he said.

For instance, Bajaj Finance has shown remarkable performance over the past decade, compounding at a rate of 35% and witnessing a 60-fold increase in value. According to Chokhani, this serves as an example of the potential returns achievable in our country.