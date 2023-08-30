The Ides Of Goldman Sachs And The Fate Of David Solomon

The slot had been vacated by vice chairman Roy Zuckerberg. “Jon, we’ve been friends for a long time,” Ellis recounts him telling Corzine at the time. “Please take some advice from a friend: You need to put some of your own people on the executive committee—people you can work well with and who will work well with you.” “They could bury you,” he added. Corzine didn’t heed the advice, but Solomon has. Earlier this summer, he added Tom Montag to the board of directors to bolster his support. (The 13-member body next meets in September ).