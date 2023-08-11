The Guru Mantra Of Investment Behind PM’s Counter Attack In Lok Sabha
PSU stocks are now popular among investors—both institutional and retail.
Take a look at their returns, they look like blue chips. No, we are not talking about the HUL's and Tata companies of the market. These are public sector companies that have given phenomenal returns and they are back in the limelight.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his reply to the no confidence motion said, "This is a guru mantra—any public sector company/s they (opposition) target and run down, you can bet on it to make a lot of money, your investment will give good returns..."
That seemed to border on sarcasm and may have evoked laughter. But going beyond politics, it is worth taking a closer look at how these PSU stocks have performed over the last four to five years. We narrowed down our list to defence PSUs.
Defence is the theme of the decade as the government has initiated reforms and giving a big push to domestic manufacturing—be it guns, tanks, fighter aircrafts or subs. Private sector participation is growing but public sector continues to lead here.
Take for instance, Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd., the centre of the PM’s retort to the opposition charges. HAL’s share price has gone up by four times in four years—from Rs 710 to Rs 3,770.
The chart below shows how defence-related PSUs have performed during the last four years. Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd. is the star in this list with a return of nine times.
PSU stocks are now popular among investors—both institutional and retail. Their strengths, role in the economy’s critical sectors and their ability to run profitable operations have made them favourable bets in the market.
This is not new. This turnaround in perception and profitability has been seen over the last 10 to 12 years. Smart investors have found value in these PSU stocks, notwithstanding the high decibel debate and controversy.
The PM’s "guru mantra" may have been intended to silence the opposition, but for serious investors, PSUs are a good bet. That’s what data suggests.