The Guru Mantra Of Investment Behind PM’s Counter Attack In Lok Sabha

That seemed to border on sarcasm and may have evoked laughter. But going beyond politics, it is worth taking a closer look at how these PSU stocks have performed over the last four to five years. We narrowed down our list to defence PSUs.

Defence is the theme of the decade as the government has initiated reforms and giving a big push to domestic manufacturing—be it guns, tanks, fighter aircrafts or subs. Private sector participation is growing but public sector continues to lead here.

Take for instance, Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd., the centre of the PM’s retort to the opposition charges. HAL’s share price has gone up by four times in four years—from Rs 710 to Rs 3,770.

The chart below shows how defence-related PSUs have performed during the last four years. Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd. is the star in this list with a return of nine times.