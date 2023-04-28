The Evolving Nature Of Celebrity Investments In Food Ventures

Opening a restaurant is capex-intensive. And, getting decent returns on it—alongside doling out high daily costs of labour and raw materials—takes time, depending on the size and nature of the establishment.

The major motivation for stars to enter the food industry is that it's fashionable and glamorous, according to Rakesh Talwar, chef, restaurateur and food consultant. Talwar owns eight restaurants in Mumbai, alongside establishments in Taiwan, Hong Kong, Dubai and other locations.

"Restaurants are great eye candy now. Celebrities like to show their restaurants off. Sometimes, there's also great passion involved. But there is money to be made. If the celebrities get the right team on board, it can be a sound investment," he said.

Talwar teamed up with Bollywood choreographer Remo D'Souza for his restaurant in Mumbai, named Ministry of Dance. That, too, ended up shutting in 2020 due to the pandemic, after about eight months of operations.

Typically in a restaurant, whenever a celebrity is involved, it's always on a partnership basis with a seasoned entrepreneur or restaurateur. "Celebrities almost never pick up a majority stake in such ventures. They would take up about 20-25% equity and leave the rest up to other investors," Talwar said.

Suprio Bose, another restaurant consultant, concurred. "It has often happened that some celebrities have worked with the wrong consultants, ones that are short-sighted," he said.

"With celebrities, a venture works when they also show keen interest. Juhi Chawla and Jay Mehta's Mumbai restaurants—Rue Du Liban and Gustoso—have done well in that sense. There's a lot of owner intervention," Bose said.

Another fast-growing venture is Kohli's One8Commune. The cricketer has partnered with Delhi-based entrepreneur and restaurateur Ankit Tayal for the dine-in chain, which has grown from one outlet in Delhi's Aerocity in 2019 to about three in Delhi, and one each in Mumbai, Pune, Kolkata and Dubai. Two are coming up in Bengaluru and Gurugram as well.

A gestation period for a restaurant to start giving returns is anywhere between six months and three years, according to Bose. "And that's not a life cycle celebrities are used to. Eventually, they kind of pare their stake or the restaurant shuts down. This is quite common ... Having said that, it's an easy investment, with the lure of having a nightclub or a beautiful bar."