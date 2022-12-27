The Curious Case Of Byju's 'Internal Loan Module'

What happens when you want to enroll your child to an edtech platform, but you are running short on funds? You look for financing options from lenders. But what happens when you don't quite qualify for credit from them? Well, there is a solution for that too.

India's largest edtech firm Byju's offers a financing option where the company provides products on deferred payments to parents.

The mechanism is described as the “internal loan payment model” in an internal company document reviewed by BQ Prime. Byju's did not respond to a detailed questionnaire regarding the practice.

"It's definitely a loan," Parijat Garg, a digital lending consultant said referring to Byju's internal financing practice. Given that the service—typically educational content provided via a tablet—is provided on a deferred payment model instead of an upfront payment, the financing is essentially buy-now-pay-later, he added.

"The RBI is very clear now, that if it is this kind of a solution, then it is lending," Garg said.

Such internal loans are given to customers who are unable to avail loans through external financing partners due to low credit scores, insufficient income, or other reasons, a former sales executive at Byju’s told BQ Prime on the condition of anonymity.

Avanse Financial Services, IIFL, Aditya Birla Finance, Kotak Mahindra Bank and ICICI Bank are among the edtech’s external loan partners. Queries mailed to these lenders on Monday remained unanswered.

The Reserve Bank of India has existing guidelines for education loans but they pertain to higher education, not tuitions, Priyank Kanoongo, chairperson of National Commission for Protection of Child Rights said.

"There is no provision for education loans for tuitions... So all the entities—banks, finance companies, and edtechs—are doing the illegal work together," he added. The NCPCR had written to the Serious Fraud Investigation Office about this in the past which then forwarded it to RBI, but the central bank took no action, Kanoongo said.