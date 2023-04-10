The Curious Case Of Bandhan Bank's 'Creative' Growth Tactics

On the books of Bandhan Bank Ltd., borrowers may appear hungry for credit over and above their actual appetite. They may also appear better at paying off their loans than they are.

So what exactly drives this mirage? The answer lies in a long-standing practice the bank has followed in its microfinance segment. The peculiar—and somewhat brazen—growth hack helps the bank artificially boost its deposit base and also delay recognition of loans that have turned sour, according to three analysts that track the firm and two microfinance industry executives. These people spoke to BQ Prime on the condition of anonymity.

Analysts BQ Prime spoke with described the practice in the following way:

A borrower approaches Bandhan Bank for a microloan of Rs 50,000 (notional value).

Instead of sanctioning the requested amount, Bandhan Bank sanctions a loan exceeding the borrower’s request. For instance, on a Rs 50,000 loan request, the sanctioned amount could range from Rs 55,000 to Rs 1,00,000.

While the bank’s loan sanction exceeds the borrower’s request, the bank only disburses the requested amount to the borrower.

The remaining money is held in a restricted way in a Bandhan Bank savings account

The money held in the savings account boosts the bank’s deposit base.

In case the borrower defaults on payments, Bandhan Bank then uses the restricted amount to deduct the due payments and close the loan account—thereby preventing the loan from turning into a non-performing asset.

The two senior microfinance industry executives quoted above confirmed the existence of such a practice at Bandhan Bank. While it’s hard to gauge its exact scale, its impact on Bandhan Bank’s financials is enough to make a dent, one of them told BQ Prime.

The bank, however, denied the practice.

"The point mentioned is completely baseless. Bandhan Bank has a very robust credit policy for all kinds of lending products including MFI Loans. The eligibility is ascertained as per the credit policy of the Bank and in line with the MFI guidelines introduced by the RBI on April 1, 2022," a Bandhan Bank spokesperson told BQ Prime in an emailed response to queries.

Bandhan Bank as a practice, over the last many years, establishes the borrowers’ eligibility through proper appraisal of the applicant, the spokesperson said.