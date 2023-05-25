The Curious Case Of Alleged AT-1 Bonds Misselling By HDFC Bank

Modus Operandi

In 2021, a relationship manager approached Sinha with a proposal to open an offshore account in HDFC Bank's Bahrain branch. Such an account could allow the bank transfer Sinha's fixed deposits in India to Bahrain and invest in offshore bonds, he was told.

"She assured me such investments to be super FDs with a fixed maturity period, 100% safe investment with handsome returns, which I would never have imagined and is not possible with the general product and investment scheme in India," Sinha said in his complaint.

The Gurugram-based relationship manager further contacted Sinha to arrange a call with an assistant vice president at HDFC Bank's Abu Dhabi office for this process. From thereon, both the HDFC Bank employees allegedly repeatedly followed up with Sinha about the proposal.

"It is relevant to mention herein neither any brochure or prospectus of these bonds were given to me nor was I told that those were AT-1 bonds," Sinha said in his complaint.

By August 2021, HDFC Bank's Bahrain branch had opened an offshore account for Sinha. He was sent a Master Facility Agreement, where the AVP from Abu Dhabi asked Sinha and his wife to sign at specific places, as this was a joint account.

At no point did the AVP explain anything about the risks involved. In fact he encouraged the couple to sign the documents without reading, as this was a mere formality, Sinha alleged. The couple were also not given any direct access to the offshore account and they were dependent on AVP to handle it.

Over the following months, AT-1 bonds issued by Standard Chartered Bank and Credit Suisse were pitched to Sinha as super FDs, where his capital would remain protected and he would get a high return. The AVP further signed him up for a 36-month $250,000 loan from HDFC Bank.

Later, Sinha's own funds and those availed from the loan were used to purchase $203,647.5 worth of Standard Chartered AT-1 bonds and $206,062.5 worth of AT-1 bonds from Credit Suisse, Sinha alleged in his complaint. He was informed that these bonds would mature in 2026 and 2030 respectively, despite these bonds being perpetual in nature.

Over the course of many months, Sinha tried to seek an exit from his investment, as he grew wary.

In June 2022, for example, Sinha noted that his investment was down $70,000 and asked the HDFC Bank AVP from Abu Dhabi to sell off the bonds at the earliest. However, the AVP assured him that the bonds were capital protected and there was no reason to worry about temporary price fluctuations, Sinha alleged in complaint.

Over the following few months, Sinha received four separate emails from HDFC Bank, asking him to put up additional funds against his investments, in the form of margin calls. When he sought clarification from the AVP about the emails, he was asked to ignore them.

By March, Sinha was informed that the Credit Suisse bonds had been written down. He was also informed that he had to put up additional collateral for the Standard Chartered bonds which were purchased using an HDFC Bank loan. If he could not provide the additional collateral, HDFC Bank would liquidate the bonds, he alleged.