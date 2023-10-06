These Are The Cities Where Hotel Rates Are Rising Fastest

“Where there is lagging supply but demand remains high, rates will also rise,” Reimer says. The inverse can also be true. Rates are predicted to rise only moderately in cities such as Riyadh and New York City, which will add a large number of new hotel rooms in the coming year. The report predicts that prices in those markets will be up 4.6% and 6.8%, respectively. (The report caveats that recent legislation curtailing short-term rentals in New York City may drive prices up in ways that are not reflected by Amex GBT’s data models.)