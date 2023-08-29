The Market Is Dictating How We Raise Our Kids

Suppose a mother with young children wants to work. Can she, if nobody else is willing or able to stay home with the kids? Only if the child-care market permits it. She'll have to find a provider near her home or work, obtain a spot with that provider and find a way to afford the tuition. That's not easy. Half of the country is classified as a “child care desert.” In many markets, the going rate can be $15,000 to $20,000 a year. Families fortunate enough to have children in care devote a fourth of their income to such expenses.