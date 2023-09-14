The Bond Market Has Never Sounded Recession Alarms For This Long

So while the Fed could ease next year, it may be because policymakers react to cooler inflation, rather than the need to fight a recession, an outcome economist Ed Yardeni has called the “Nirvana scenario.” In fact, the futures market expects its benchmark rate to end 2024 around 4.4%, well above the 2.5% that policymakers generally consider neutral to growth. In recessions, central banks typically cut rates below the neutral level.