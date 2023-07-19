The Excellent Barbie Is a Surprisingly Cerebral Movie: Review

Gerwig, who co-wrote the screenplay with her partner Noah Baumbach, quickly lays out the rules of Barbieland. As narrator Helen Mirren explains, the Barbies live in a world parallel to our own, where all the problems of feminism have been solved because Barbie can be anything: a doctor, an astronaut, a mermaid, a president. The Barbies live an unbothered existence in their Barbie-led society whose every day is perfect and every night is girls' night. The Kens, meanwhile, long for the gaze of a Barbie to make them feel fulfilled. One Ken in particular (Ryan Gosling) is especially desperate for the love of his Barbie (Robbie), who is mostly uninterested in him.