The Ayurveda Co. Raises Rs 100 Crore

Range of The Ayurveda Co products. (Source: Company website)
ADVERTISEMENT
Startup The Ayurveda Co on Monday said it has raised Rs 100 crore in a funding round led by VC fund, Sixth Sense Ventures.
Startup The Ayurveda Co on Monday said it has raised Rs 100 crore in a funding round led by VC fund, Sixth Sense Ventures.
The Series A funding round also saw participation from actor Kajal Agarwal, along with startup founders and venture debt funds, the company said without disclosing details.
The funds raised will be used to expand offline presence, improve product manufacturing, expand research and development, and accelerate digital awareness around Ayurveda, The Ayurveda Co said in a statement.
'This Series A funding is a significant milestone for TAC and will enable the company to further its mission of bringing Ayurvedic wellness to a wider audience, especially millennials and Gen Z to make Ayurveda mainstream,' company Co-founder and CEO Shreedha Singh said.