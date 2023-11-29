The $7 Trillion ETF Boom Gets Blamed Again For Dumb Stock Moves

“Passive ETFs are said to attract short-term, uninformed investors, because these funds offer low fees, low transaction costs, simplicity, and the ability to buy and sell shares quickly,” said Schmeling, a finance professor at Goethe. “Furthermore, uninformed investors tend to trade on non-fundamental information (i.e., they trade around a lot based on twitter rumors, chart signals, tips from online influencers, etc). As a consequence, passive funds also have to buy and sell the stocks they hold, passing on the ‘noise’ to the underlying stocks.”