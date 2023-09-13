From Wedding Rituals To Fancy Distilleries, Asia Is Taking Over The World’s Whisky Market

The yearslong efforts by Pernod, Diageo Plc and other major whiskey producers to get Asian drinkers to spend more on their premium spirits are finally paying off, just as sales in established markets in the US and Europe show signs of slowing. Last year, the Asia-Pacific region overtook the European Union to become the biggest buyer in the £6 billion ($7.5 billion) Scotch whisky export market, according to the Scotch Whisky Association. In the first half of this year, six of the 10 largest export destinations for the vaunted spirit—which must be distilled in Scotland following specific processes to have a “Scotch” designation—were in Asia.